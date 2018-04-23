Heads up, people … you might want to sit down for this major scoop from CNN:
Walmart's CEO earns 1,188 times as much as the company's median worker https://t.co/4XYT1uoGVe pic.twitter.com/5UwOptlBRf
— CNNMoney (@CNNMoney) April 23, 2018
Consider our minds officially blown.
"Wow, that's surprising!" – No One……..
— ruberavis (@ruberavis1) April 23, 2018
Not breaking news: CEOs earn more than regular workers. https://t.co/4fRItmwYGM
— Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) April 23, 2018
wow the boss makes more than then entry level guy. this is huge news everyone needs to hear about this https://t.co/h2cjNYiput
— T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) April 23, 2018
Wow, the guy that is in charge of the world’s largest retailer makes more than the guy that stocks shelves at one of those stores. Wow.
— Duck Hunter (@Duck_Hunter_Tx) April 23, 2018
call the police!
— T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) April 23, 2018
Seriously. How is this even possible?
Well yes – and he also has just a wee bit more responsibility.
— Cheesetrader (@cheesetrader1) April 23, 2018
It's probably because his decisions have 1,188 times more impact on the company than the average worker.
— Eric Hartmane (@erichartmane) April 23, 2018
To be fair, some people do seem genuinely shocked and upset by this information:
Walmart follows the script left by Sam Walton. Most of the CEO's decisions come off that script. He doesn't deserve such a large salary. This is just greed in a corporate disguise. Don't buy it.
— Shannon V Mack (@ShannonVMack1) April 23, 2018
This inequity is 🇺🇸 greatest downfall.
— susan rp (@susannyca) April 23, 2018
We dunno … takes like this don’t bode too well for our educational system, either:
Imagine all the people that could be off food stamps if the ceo only made 600 times the average median worker. This is basically stealing our tax dollars
— FD Brian (@FDBrian70) April 23, 2018
Huh?
Stealing tax dollars? What??
— Travis (@travismaz) April 23, 2018
Well anyway, we look forward to CNN’s upcoming income inequality exposé:
And what what does the CEO of CNN make? What about CNN employees with little to no skill (aside from the reporters)?
— Mike Huguet (@Carolinacajun83) April 23, 2018
Wait till they hear about this Zucker character
— Joe Frommling (@JoeFrommling) April 23, 2018