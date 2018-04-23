Heads up, people … you might want to sit down for this major scoop from CNN:

Walmart's CEO earns 1,188 times as much as the company's median worker https://t.co/4XYT1uoGVe pic.twitter.com/5UwOptlBRf — CNNMoney (@CNNMoney) April 23, 2018

Consider our minds officially blown.

"Wow, that's surprising!" – No One…….. — ruberavis (@ruberavis1) April 23, 2018

Not breaking news: CEOs earn more than regular workers. https://t.co/4fRItmwYGM — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) April 23, 2018

wow the boss makes more than then entry level guy. this is huge news everyone needs to hear about this https://t.co/h2cjNYiput — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) April 23, 2018

Wow, the guy that is in charge of the world’s largest retailer makes more than the guy that stocks shelves at one of those stores. Wow. — Duck Hunter (@Duck_Hunter_Tx) April 23, 2018

call the police! — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) April 23, 2018

Seriously. How is this even possible?

Well yes – and he also has just a wee bit more responsibility. — Cheesetrader (@cheesetrader1) April 23, 2018

It's probably because his decisions have 1,188 times more impact on the company than the average worker. — Eric Hartmane (@erichartmane) April 23, 2018

To be fair, some people do seem genuinely shocked and upset by this information:

Walmart follows the script left by Sam Walton. Most of the CEO's decisions come off that script. He doesn't deserve such a large salary. This is just greed in a corporate disguise. Don't buy it. — Shannon V Mack (@ShannonVMack1) April 23, 2018

This inequity is 🇺🇸 greatest downfall. — susan rp (@susannyca) April 23, 2018

We dunno … takes like this don’t bode too well for our educational system, either:

Imagine all the people that could be off food stamps if the ceo only made 600 times the average median worker. This is basically stealing our tax dollars — FD Brian (@FDBrian70) April 23, 2018

Huh?

Stealing tax dollars? What?? — Travis (@travismaz) April 23, 2018

Well anyway, we look forward to CNN’s upcoming income inequality exposé:

And what what does the CEO of CNN make? What about CNN employees with little to no skill (aside from the reporters)? — Mike Huguet (@Carolinacajun83) April 23, 2018