Donald Trump has got flaws to spare. But sometimes it really does seem like he’s damned if he does and damned if he doesn’t. Take this, for example. Earlier today, Trump touted the decline in food stamp recipients:

Here’s a great stat – since January 2017, the number of people forced to use food stamps is down 1.9 million. The American people are finally back to work! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2018

You’d be hard-pressed to find something inherently offensive about that tweet, but CNBC’s John Harwood managed to do just that:

Outrageous! Wait … what?

I thought Trump was using "forced" because people don't *choose* to go on welfare, but Harwood has apparently sussed out some secret meaning. pic.twitter.com/hDugEEhWk3 — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) April 23, 2018

Pathetic.

Yes, Harwood, forced. In theory by circumstance and need. — Leigh (@Leigh442912) April 23, 2018

Yes *forced*. Because anyone with a sense of pride never wants to take a handout from the government. It's always the last choice for people who value work and being self-sufficient. So yes, *forced*. — CJ (@politichick_) April 23, 2018

What would guys like John Harwood do all day if they couldn’t look for stupid crap to get hung up on?

It's a bit amusing. Trump took the pain to uncharacteristically show some compassion and understanding towards food stamp recipients, and he still got attacked for it. — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) April 23, 2018