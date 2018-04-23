Donald Trump has got flaws to spare. But sometimes it really does seem like he’s damned if he does and damned if he doesn’t. Take this, for example. Earlier today, Trump touted the decline in food stamp recipients:

You’d be hard-pressed to find something inherently offensive about that tweet, but CNBC’s John Harwood managed to do just that:

Trending

Outrageous! Wait … what?

Pathetic.

What would guys like John Harwood do all day if they couldn’t look for stupid crap to get hung up on?

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald Trumpfood stampsJohn HarwoodTrump Derangement Syndrome