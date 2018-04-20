As Twitchy told you, the New York Times’ Amy Chozick has a new book out detailing her time with Hillary Clinton on the 2016 campaign trail. From what we’ve seen so far, Chozick has some pretty interesting stories. Like how Hillary’s campaign actively sought out ways to “maximize Trump.” Or how Hillary never took off her “Vast Right-Wing Conspiracy” tinfoil hat.

And then, there’s this:

Deplorables was a set piece, not a slip of the tongue.https://t.co/zHcgMyDYxl pic.twitter.com/zx4DiwIjLM — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) April 20, 2018

She actually workshopped that line! And then was surprised that it didn’t play well in flyover country!

Of course Hillary was not out of touch with regular people — why do you ask!? https://t.co/f0CVG0m8ni — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) April 20, 2018

Good Lord, this effing woman.