As Twitchy told you, the New York Times’ Amy Chozick has a new book out detailing her time with Hillary Clinton on the 2016 campaign trail. From what we’ve seen so far, Chozick has some pretty interesting stories. Like how Hillary’s campaign actively sought out ways to “maximize Trump.” Or how Hillary never took off her “Vast Right-Wing Conspiracy” tinfoil hat.

And then, there’s this:

She actually workshopped that line! And then was surprised that it didn’t play well in flyover country!

Good Lord, this effing woman.

Tags: Amy Chozickbasket of deplorablesDeplorablesHillary Clinton