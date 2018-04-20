You already knew Tariq Nasheed was off his rocker, but it never hurts to be reminded. Apparently he decided to start celebrating 4/20 a day early, because he tweeted this yesterday:

Tomi Lahren may be a lot of things, but a neo-Nazi?

Good one, Tariq. As usual.

So, being a Dez Bryant fan is evidence of white supremacy now, huh?

Hey, if Tariq doesn’t reach, who will?

Achievement unlocked, Tariq. Congratulations!

