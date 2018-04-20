You already knew Tariq Nasheed was off his rocker, but it never hurts to be reminded. Apparently he decided to start celebrating 4/20 a day early, because he tweeted this yesterday:

Tomorrow is April 20th-which is a significant day for white supremacists because it's Hitler's birthday. Racists usually send racially coded messages to each other as a way to commemorate Hitler. One way is to use the number 88 which is a code for "Heil Hitler" #TheMoreYouKnow pic.twitter.com/zAsd8PdGTU — Tariq Nasheed (@tariqnasheed) April 19, 2018

Tomi Lahren may be a lot of things, but a neo-Nazi?

You are making an outright pathetic fool of yourself Tariq. This kinda stuff makes anything good you do, completely irrelevant. #GoogleEducation — Ryan (@RK_Craig) April 20, 2018

Good one, Tariq. As usual.

Good one, except that Dez Bryant has been doing that for a decade and if a fan wants to represent Dez they can? You’re a conspiracy theorist at best with this. — Ryan (@RK_Craig) April 20, 2018

So, being a Dez Bryant fan is evidence of white supremacy now, huh?

Or…..maybe she is paying respect to Dez Bryant pic.twitter.com/ONLnRNkBCL — Louis Bolkovic (@Lou_Bolkovic15) April 19, 2018

This is embarrassing brotha man…… U lost this round…. She's wearing cowboy shirt, talking about them releasing DezBryant..has his #88 and throwing his patented "X" trademark… I dislike her…but u sound sleep deprived.. Peace — Blind Mellow Jelly (@TommyKreed) April 19, 2018

So Dez Bryant has been trying to convey the message of "Heil Hitler" for all these years? Or what are you trying to say? — Minding: Freedom🐻 (@MindingFreedom) April 20, 2018

Is Dez Bryant racist for having the number 88? Perhaps the biggest question of 2018 — Azo Sand (@Azonypse) April 20, 2018

Sooooo you're implying that not only is Tomi a white supremacist, but so is Dez Bryant????? You're reaching pretty damn far on this one, but if it's what you believe then keep doing you. I'll just continue to read and laugh — VirTs 🦃 (@RyanVirts) April 20, 2018

Hey, if Tariq doesn’t reach, who will?

This is a reach if I've ever seen one. I feel sorry for you — gscool89 (@gscool89) April 19, 2018

Tariq might literally be the craziest person on Twitter, and that is a tall ****ing order. pic.twitter.com/2czsjFkeSc — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) April 20, 2018

Achievement unlocked, Tariq. Congratulations!

Eichenwald might have him beat. But close second for sure — Whitney (@twisterwoman88) April 20, 2018

This dude cant be serious 😂 — MikeD (@DaBuff716) April 19, 2018

Totally agree. His level of delusion is beyond anyone else. Complete psycho. — L O G I C by L A U R E N (@LogicByLauren) April 20, 2018

Bruh what? How? How has society failed you this severely? — Jack Raborn (@JHRaborn48) April 20, 2018