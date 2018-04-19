Alan Grayson probably has a lot of free time on his hands after losing that PolitiFact gig a few months ago. He needs something to fill his day. What better than another congressional run?

More from Orlando Weekly:

His campaign raised just more than $192,000 in the first quarter of 2018, but former U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson, a progressive Democrat, has yet to decide on where in the state he’ll make another run for Congress.

But let’s be clear: As Orlando Rising reports Grayson saying on Monday, “I am running for the U.S. House of Representatives.” The decision as to which district, he added, “gets answered during the qualifying period,” which opens on April 30 and runs through May 4.

Grayson, who has stirred up his fair share of controversy over the years, served one term representing the state’s 10th Congressional District and two representing the 9th Congressional District in Central Florida. Though Grayson has officially filed to run in Florida’s 11th Congressional District, he has doubled down on the fact that it’s just a holding spot for his paperwork as he continues to raise money for his latest campaign.