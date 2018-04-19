The Washington Post is evidently in no hurry to salvage what little is left of their reputation for solid journalism. Case in point:

Madeleine Albright has ascended from historic diplomat to Yas Queen feminist icon https://t.co/tDi27evx8B — Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 19, 2018

Dear God.

Really making the most of that new Katy Perry subscription guys. Great work here https://t.co/g9r48DYfNh — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 19, 2018

This is a joke, right? right? — PennyLane (@FreePennyPress) April 19, 2018

I find this nauseating — Epitome of News (@epitomeofnews) April 19, 2018

Uh no. — Bobby (@ItIsBfinstock) April 19, 2018

Yeah, no. NOPE. — Héctor E. Alcalá (@Hector_E_Alcala) April 19, 2018

J F C https://t.co/hI1CZJTSUQ — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 19, 2018

Just rocket ship me to Mars already. https://t.co/QGmwPqK1L3 — Erielle Davidson (@politicalelle) April 19, 2018

you dont have to do this https://t.co/ZC459jD2Ja — Polly Mosendz (@polly) April 19, 2018

Please hand this account back to an adult. — (((Serpentine!))) EMMY-WINNING #NRA CRISIS ACTOR (@brilliantorange) April 19, 2018

This is what the MSM trying way too hard looks like: https://t.co/CMDeh6qgJU — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) April 19, 2018

This is *precisely* the kind of thing I was addressing in my article on how the left (and increasingly the right) confuses and blends cultural phenomena with politics and government, and it's making them miserable. https://t.co/M9p6JYLCE8 https://t.co/rKyVG74aa9 — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) April 19, 2018

A once proud newspaper https://t.co/xKzkVCHSpT — Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) April 19, 2018

Better revisit that motto again …

WaPo tagline: Everything looks better in Crayola.https://t.co/0WuX05pgFd — Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) April 19, 2018