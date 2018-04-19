The Washington Post is evidently in no hurry to salvage what little is left of their reputation for solid journalism. Case in point:
Madeleine Albright has ascended from historic diplomat to Yas Queen feminist icon https://t.co/tDi27evx8B
— Washington Post (@washingtonpost) April 19, 2018
Dear God.
Really making the most of that new Katy Perry subscription guys. Great work here https://t.co/g9r48DYfNh
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 19, 2018
— Epitome of News (@epitomeofnews) April 19, 2018
This is what the MSM trying way too hard looks like: https://t.co/CMDeh6qgJU
— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) April 19, 2018
This is *precisely* the kind of thing I was addressing in my article on how the left (and increasingly the right) confuses and blends cultural phenomena with politics and government, and it's making them miserable. https://t.co/M9p6JYLCE8 https://t.co/rKyVG74aa9
— Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) April 19, 2018
A once proud newspaper https://t.co/xKzkVCHSpT
— Cameron Gray (@Cameron_Gray) April 19, 2018
Better revisit that motto again …
WaPo tagline: Everything looks better in Crayola.https://t.co/0WuX05pgFd
— Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) April 19, 2018
Democracy dies pretending to be woke.
— Never apologize (@Haternarrator1) April 19, 2018