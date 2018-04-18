Just how with it and hip is Bernie Sanders? Well, when he got wind of rapper and internet sensation Cardi B’s views on Social Security:

FDR is "the real 'Make America Great Again' President because of it weren't for him, older Americans wouldn't even get Social Security." – @iamcardib pic.twitter.com/6FPjVRsKrF — SocialSecurityWorks (@SSWorks) April 9, 2018

He was all over it:

Cardi B is right. If we are really going to make America great we need to strengthen Social Security so that seniors are able to retire with the dignity they deserve. https://t.co/B8cOkoOdLc — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 18, 2018

Thanks to @iamcardib for calling attention to the importance of Social Security. pic.twitter.com/bJdt9Oxzzf — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 18, 2018

Dear Lord.

BERNIE BUSTED: I asked the senator what his favorite @iamcardib song was. His response: “I would be dishonest if I told you I was a major student of rap. But we appreciate very much the work she has done…Social Security is an issue that young people don’t know much about.” — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) April 18, 2018

Would you be interested in campaigning with @iamcardib? “I might very well,” Bernie says — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) April 18, 2018

Cardi B/Daddy Bernie 2020?

We’re pretty sure we just sprained something from cringing so hard.

We’re honestly not sure whether this is a match made in heaven or a match made in hell.

"How do you do, fellow kids?" https://t.co/CAM9u8QTN4 — Alp Ozcelik (@alplicable) April 18, 2018

How do you do, fellow kids? https://t.co/dluPA40Jl8 — neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) April 18, 2018

This whole thing is just so damn weird.

He probably won’t like what she’s got to say.

Bernie, please tell @iamcardib that she’s gonna have to pay more in taxes to keep those entitlements going. I’d love to see that live reaction. — iPrinceJester (@iPrinceJester) April 18, 2018

Speaking of things we’d love to see:

Next up from Bernie: Kendrick Lamar on trade policy. https://t.co/WaajRIBcTJ — Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) April 18, 2018

