Just how with it and hip is Bernie Sanders? Well, when he got wind of rapper and internet sensation Cardi B’s views on Social Security:

He was all over it:

Dear Lord.

Trending

Cardi B/Daddy Bernie 2020?

We’re pretty sure we just sprained something from cringing so hard.

We’re honestly not sure whether this is a match made in heaven or a match made in hell.

This whole thing is just so damn weird.

He probably won’t like what she’s got to say.

Speaking of things we’d love to see:

***

