Just how with it and hip is Bernie Sanders? Well, when he got wind of rapper and internet sensation Cardi B’s views on Social Security:
FDR is "the real 'Make America Great Again' President because of it weren't for him, older Americans wouldn't even get Social Security." – @iamcardib pic.twitter.com/6FPjVRsKrF
— SocialSecurityWorks (@SSWorks) April 9, 2018
He was all over it:
Cardi B is right. If we are really going to make America great we need to strengthen Social Security so that seniors are able to retire with the dignity they deserve. https://t.co/B8cOkoOdLc
— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 18, 2018
Thanks to @iamcardib for calling attention to the importance of Social Security. pic.twitter.com/bJdt9Oxzzf
— Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) April 18, 2018
Dear Lord.
BERNIE BUSTED: I asked the senator what his favorite @iamcardib song was. His response:
“I would be dishonest if I told you I was a major student of rap. But we appreciate very much the work she has done…Social Security is an issue that young people don’t know much about.”
— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) April 18, 2018
Would you be interested in campaigning with @iamcardib?
“I might very well,” Bernie says
— Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) April 18, 2018
Cardi B/Daddy Bernie 2020?
Who remembers when @iamcardib endorsed Bernie Sanders for president?#DaddyBernie pic.twitter.com/0GaJzsr8cM
— Waleed Shahid (@_waleedshahid) April 18, 2018
We’re pretty sure we just sprained something from cringing so hard.
Lol Cardi B. https://t.co/uH8hTZ4NLi
— Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) April 18, 2018
We’re honestly not sure whether this is a match made in heaven or a match made in hell.
"How do you do, fellow kids?" https://t.co/CAM9u8QTN4
— Alp Ozcelik (@alplicable) April 18, 2018
How do you do, fellow kids? https://t.co/dluPA40Jl8
— neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) April 18, 2018
[buscemi-how-do-you-do-fellow-kids dot gif] https://t.co/vzO6AFXt32
— Just Karl (@justkarl) April 18, 2018
This whole thing is just so damn weird.
Now do @iamcardib on taxes https://t.co/qKDA6a1NXd
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 18, 2018
He probably won’t like what she’s got to say.
Bernie, please tell @iamcardib that she’s gonna have to pay more in taxes to keep those entitlements going. I’d love to see that live reaction.
— iPrinceJester (@iPrinceJester) April 18, 2018
Speaking of things we’d love to see:
Next up from Bernie: Kendrick Lamar on trade policy. https://t.co/WaajRIBcTJ
— Mark Davis (@MarkDavis) April 18, 2018
***
