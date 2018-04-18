In the days to follow, there will be many beautiful tributes to former First Lady Barbara Bush, who passed away yesterday at 92. But this may be one of the loveliest:
Break out the #Kleenex pic.twitter.com/t9r3lHTxSi
— Jeb Bush, Jr. (@JebBushJr) April 18, 2018
Pauline Robinson Bush — or “Robin,” as they called her — was George H.W. and Barbara Bush’s only daughter when she died of leukemia in 1953. She was just three years old. On Saturday, Barbara Bush will be buried next to her beloved Robin, gone far too soon.
Editor’s note: This post originally stated that Robin Bush was George H.W. and Barbara Bush’s only daughter. We’ve added additional text to clarify that Robin was their only daughter when she passed away. Daughter Dorothy was born in 1959. We apologize for any confusion.
