In the days to follow, there will be many beautiful tributes to former First Lady Barbara Bush, who passed away yesterday at 92. But this may be one of the loveliest:

Pauline Robinson Bush — or “Robin,” as they called her — was George H.W. and Barbara Bush’s only daughter when she died of leukemia in 1953. She was just three years old. On Saturday, Barbara Bush will be buried next to her beloved Robin, gone far too soon.

Oh my heart — AlwaysGutom (@PShachov1) April 18, 2018

Glorious reunion! — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) April 18, 2018

Absolutely heaven. — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) April 18, 2018

That’s such a lovely image. — Denise MacDonell (@Dakneez) April 18, 2018

I love this, so much. — Sam 'The🐰FOO' Janney (@PolitiBunny) April 18, 2018

This is so beautiful. Thank you 💕 — Schadenfreudelish (@aggierican) April 18, 2018

Editor’s note: This post originally stated that Robin Bush was George H.W. and Barbara Bush’s only daughter. We’ve added additional text to clarify that Robin was their only daughter when she passed away. Daughter Dorothy was born in 1959. We apologize for any confusion.

***

Related:

‘My heart bursts & breaks as I read this’: New detail on Barbara Bush’s last day has people in tears