As Twitchy told you earlier, the IRS’ website went down in spectacular fashion. On Tax Day, of course. They deserve every kick and punch of the beating that they’re getting. But Politico seems to think people are being too hard on them. Well, not people, per se … just Republicans:

IRS filing system crashed on last day of tax season, and some Republicans jumped on the glitch as an example of incompetence at the agency https://t.co/we1J4s5sCm pic.twitter.com/FwMmgnX1nX — POLITICO (@politico) April 17, 2018

Because narrative.

Republicans pounce! — Alex Zelinski (@A_Zelinski) April 17, 2018

Pounce. The word is pounce. — mitrebox (@mitrebox) April 17, 2018

You literally went full "REPUBLICANS POUNCE!!!1!" Never go full "REPUBLICANS POUNCE!!!1!" pic.twitter.com/n5xzKI80xN — Alex Jeffries (@the1codemonkey) April 17, 2018

But they can’t help it! If the IRS’ technological failure can’t be blamed directly on Republicans, we’ve still gotta make them out to be the bad guys. That’s how this works, after all.

They didn’t jump they merely pointed out facts. — Attack Pilot (@NCBenWilliams) April 17, 2018

pounce? Our media is absolute garbage. So one sided. — Forged Forever (@Redman757590) April 17, 2018

Of course the story is "Republicans pounce" and not our incompetent government. #Journalism — Tone Loc (@ToneLocNV) April 17, 2018

The story of course being those nasty Republicans exploiting facts to accurately portray something, rather than the facts that accurately portray something — Actually, Quite a Dignified M’Fin Pickle (@sunnyright) April 17, 2018