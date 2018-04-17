As Twitchy told you earlier, the IRS’ website went down in spectacular fashion. On Tax Day, of course. They deserve every kick and punch of the beating that they’re getting. But Politico seems to think people are being too hard on them. Well, not people, per se … just Republicans:

Because narrative.

But they can’t help it! If the IRS’ technological failure can’t be blamed directly on Republicans, we’ve still gotta make them out to be the bad guys. That’s how this works, after all.

