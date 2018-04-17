Happy Tax Day, everybody!

Frick, I hate the IRS. #TaxDay — Michelle Ray (@GaltsGirl) April 17, 2018

And as if the IRS weren’t enough of a steaming pile of fail, now comes this:

Just in time for tax day: the IRS website to make payments is down. https://t.co/FTrXVKCA9p — The Associated Press (@AP) April 17, 2018

Because of course.

The most IRS thing possible https://t.co/tuw3X7tq3y — Actually, Quite a Dignified M’Fin Pickle (@sunnyright) April 17, 2018

Good afternoon, morons who had one job https://t.co/kj2l2e7NwD — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) April 17, 2018

It gets better, though:

Everything is going according to plan… pic.twitter.com/95bLD6Hgso — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) April 17, 2018

If the plan is to confuse the hell out of people in addition to screwing them over, then yes. Mission accomplished!

Check out those dates! — Eric McDowell (@EricMcDowell1) April 17, 2018

The dates don't make sense. — Waiting For KonTiki (@HerbSpeaks) April 17, 2018

Those are some rough dates. — Ellen Jovin (@EllenJovin) April 17, 2018

🤔the message states outage from April 17, 2018 through Sept 2016?????? — SaveOurCountry (@BershodM) April 17, 2018

So from now until 2 years ago…WINNING! — Denny Dupuis (@DennyDupuis) April 17, 2018

So in order to pay our taxes we need to go back in time? Works for me. — Je m’appelle Jeanette (@Deja_Great) April 17, 2018

Which is it 9999 or 2016? I need to mark my calendar. — Ed Thomas (@EdThomas101) April 17, 2018

Tonight we're gonna party like it's 9999! — peter charbonneau (@pcharbonneau21) April 17, 2018

I'm not convinced 7,981 years is enough time for the IRS to get its act together https://t.co/uxklUhdoh0 — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) April 17, 2018

Definitely not enough time. The IRS is incapable of being anything other than a dumpster fire.

Like a well-oiled machine. — Kathryn K (@Katkentfl) April 17, 2018

This competency definitely makes me feel awesome about the check I just wrote to this agency. https://t.co/I5HOC880QQ — Corie Whalen (@CorieWhalen) April 17, 2018

The moral to the story?