A lot of people were wondering if the revelation about Sean Hannity’s relationship with Trump lawyer Michael Cohen caught Fox News off-guard. It appears that it did … but the network is standing behind Hannity anyway:

"While FOX News was unaware of Sean Hannity's informal relationship with Michael Cohen and was surprised by the announcement in court yesterday, we have reviewed the matter and spoken to Sean and he continues to have our full support." – FOX News — Brian Flood (@briansflood) April 17, 2018

FOX NEWS statement on Hannity: "While FOX News was unaware of Sean Hannity's informal relationship with Michael Cohen and was surprised by the announcement in court yesterday, we have reviewed the matter and spoken to Sean and he continues to have our full support." — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) April 17, 2018

"While @FoxNews was unaware of @seanhannity's informal relationship with Michael Cohen and was surprised by the announcement in court yesterday, we have reviewed the matter and spoken to Sean and he continues to have our full support." – Fox News Channel pic.twitter.com/t7up12TcuV — TVNewser (@tvnewser) April 17, 2018

And there you have it.

so they take Sean's word that it was an informal relationship, rather than Cohen's attorney's sworn testimony in court that it was an attorney-client relationship? and will investigate no further? — Jake Wertz (@jakewertz) April 17, 2018

Guess we’ll just have to wait and see.

***

Update:

Hannity will face no penalty for his relentless defense of Michael Cohen without disclosing he was a client. Not surprising but more evidence that Fox is different from everywhere else. https://t.co/qTOclc5bMQ — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) April 17, 2018

OK, but:

To my knowledge, ABC didn't punish Stephanopoulos after it was revealed that he donated to the Clinton Foundation. https://t.co/6tzchiY25o — Andrew Kugle (@AndrewJKugle) April 17, 2018

So maybe Fox isn’t so different after all.

***

Related:

‘Cohen screwed Hannity’: Popehat gives his take on the Michael Cohen and Sean Hannity mess

‘This is a big thing’: Sean Hannity’s Fox News colleague Juan Williams has a question

WATCH: Alan Dershowitz criticizes Sean Hannity while on Hannity’s OWN SHOW

REPORT: Attorney for @CNN and @NYTIMES convinced judge to publicly name Sean Hannity

‘Heal THYSELF’! Chuck Todd cries foul over FNC and Hannity, trips over HIS OWN hypocrisy