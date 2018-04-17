It takes some serious wokeness to denounce conservative “tokenism” by spewing racism, but SJWs are always up to the challenge.

Texas State public relations senior Temi Ikudayisi seems to have a problem with black conservative and Second Amendment advocate Antonia Okafor being invited by the college’s Turning Point USA chapter to speak on campus, so Ikudayisi hiked up those SJW pants and banged out this piece of hot garbage for the University Star, Texas State’s “independent student newspaper”:

When you are a student of color and you are a vocal conservative, you will be attacked as a “token” This is a horribly racist statement published in the @TxStateBobcats student newspaper The campus left has become more racist than the enemy they pretend to wish to destroy pic.twitter.com/fpgAwOuxRH — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 17, 2018

Higher resolution of my university's garbage newspaper for anyone with the stomach for racist nonsense: pic.twitter.com/jvNvtSQcRx — Gabriel Leitao (@GabLeitao) April 17, 2018

That’s indeed pretty gross.

We invite speakers based on their talent, hardwork, intelligence, and wit not their skin color or ethnicity. To say otherwise undermines the incredible people that millions of people across the country admire. https://t.co/HCYJQml47o — TPUSA at Texas State (@txsttpusa) April 17, 2018

Appears @txst is making us anything but proud once again, some how the faculty can’t get control of the continued racism. They want to discount a strong, educated & well spoken guest speaker @antonia_okafor as a “token” minority who is pro #2A. @txsttpusa fight the good fight! https://t.co/V0EAUVpNVc — Austin Talley (@Austinfor45) April 17, 2018

Here’s what Okafor had to say:

Glad that Texas State University & the Democratic Party are properly educating their students on what the word “tokenism” means. pic.twitter.com/GXvvl3MNoG — Antonia Okafor (@antonia_okafor) April 17, 2018

The good thing is that next time a Texas State professor’s giving a lesson on racism, all he or she needs to do is hold up that piece as a perfect example.

And that is the "tolerant" and "compassionate" crowd. — Michael (@Michael2014abc) April 17, 2018

Once again #txst has shown that it doesn’t welcome true diversity, they will always find a way to insult and undermine even the most talented and hard working people that disagree with them. https://t.co/dXhygmkS2D — TPUSA at Texas State (@txsttpusa) April 17, 2018

The racism that was shown in the @UniversityStar article that calls Antonia Okafor a “token” is obvious to everyone but those that preach “diversity” the most on our campus. https://t.co/Jibef1mUlp — TPUSA at Texas State (@txsttpusa) April 17, 2018

Ironically this piece is based in actual racism and prejudice. The author judges Antonia on her skin color rather than the merits of her arguments. This is unmasked every time a member of a minority group wakes up to Leftist dogma… https://t.co/w3zwWXp9fE — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) April 17, 2018