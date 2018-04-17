It takes some serious wokeness to denounce conservative “tokenism” by spewing racism, but SJWs are always up to the challenge.

Texas State public relations senior Temi Ikudayisi seems to have a problem with black conservative and Second Amendment advocate Antonia Okafor being invited by the college’s Turning Point USA chapter to speak on campus, so Ikudayisi hiked up those SJW pants and banged out this piece of hot garbage for the University Star, Texas State’s “independent student newspaper”:

That’s indeed pretty gross.

Here’s what Okafor had to say:

The good thing is that next time a Texas State professor’s giving a lesson on racism, all he or she needs to do is hold up that piece as a perfect example.

