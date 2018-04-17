In these trying times, it’s good to know there are still some things we can always count on. Like Rosie O’Donnell’s weird obsession with Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Here’s what she tweeted today:

Classy as always.

@PressSec truly is the big mean girl who sat at the back of the school bus and terrorized everyone in middle school. — Marcelo Estrada (@MarceloE68) April 17, 2018

Actually, that sounds much more like Rosie.

Well, in any event, this much seems pretty certain:

It is going to be a very long next 7 years for you. — Matthew Allen (@Matthew20312334) April 17, 2018

***

Related:

Holy mother of CRAZYTOWN: Rosie bullies and threatens Sarah Huckabee, ‘watching you’

Rosie O’Donnell takes artistic swipe at ‘f*cking pie baking lying sack of sh*t’ Sarah Sanders [pic]

HARSH: Rosie O’Donnell predicts Sarah Huckabee Sanders will ‘sit in hell’