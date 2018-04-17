Anyone up for a riddle?

Politico has the answer:

Jennifer Rubin? Conservative intellectual? Our eyes just rolled so hard, they fell out of our heads.

Liberals, maybe. For them, the only “reasonable” conservative is a conservative who isn’t actually, you know, conservative.

Trending

Certainly not the last time we checked. Or the time before that, or the time before that, or the time before that …

We’ll leave you with this excellent thread from National Review contributor Varad Mehta:

Editor’s note: This post has been updated with additional tweets.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: conservativeintellectualJen RubinJennifer RubinPolitico