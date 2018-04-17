ThinkProgress “justice editor” Ian Millhiser isn’t the kind of guy to learn from his mistakes. Which sucks for him, because today, once again, he forgot to check himself before he wrecked himself.

As Twitchy told you earlier, Neil Gorsuch joined his liberal SCOTUS colleagues and cast the deciding vote in a decision regarding an illegal immigrant facing deportation.

We have our first decision where Gorsuch crossed over to vote with the liberals. Not especially surprising, as his vote looks consistent with his broader anti-government views. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) April 17, 2018

But let Millhiser be clear:

Dear SCOTUS Commentators: If you use Gorsuch's one vote in a criminal deportation case to write a "ha! liberals were wrong about Gorsuch piece," you are neither familiar with Gorsuch's record nor how this decision fits into his broader conservatism. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) April 17, 2018

Who’s not familiar with Gorsuch’s record, Ian?

It's almost like Gorsuch rules based on a dispassionate legal theory that doesn't particularly care whether a litigant is a designated victim in your power dynamics — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) April 17, 2018

Almost!

Once again: Anyone who wrote that Gorsuch would be a “rubber stamp” for Trump, or that he was some crafty political hack, was either lying to you or had no idea whatsoever who Gorsuch is, what his record shows, or how he views the law. https://t.co/C1Ic28CPp2 — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) April 17, 2018

So I guess that Ian Millhiser is going to run this pattern every time. First pretend that this is the first and only example we have, despite years of on-the-record decisions being available to the public; and then explain that, actually, it's part of a conservative masterplan. pic.twitter.com/oQXyRec0Pc — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) April 17, 2018

"We have our first decision where Gorsuch crossed over to vote with the liberals, except for the last one I wrote about two months ago—having said publicly he wouldn't—and then waved away in exactly the same way." — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) April 17, 2018

Apparently since Millhiser already had one foot in the grave he’d been digging for himself, he figured he’d double down:

Neil Gorsuch voted with the liberal justices, but his opinion should chill you to the bone https://t.co/5zGN0ZKPIb pic.twitter.com/OOuabzEAQr — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) April 17, 2018

This. Effing. Guy.

I know everyone has a field day dunking on this buffoon, but it really is embarrassing for @thinkprogress that a justice correspondent is reduced to calling Neil Gorsuch names in his coverage. https://t.co/nXWaPKt7j1 — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) April 17, 2018

lol I’ve never seen someone bend over backwards this much to avoid saying they were wrong — Dan Simpson (@DSimpson88) April 17, 2018

He’s quite the intellectual gymnast, that’s for sure.

Ian Milhiser acts and writes like a spoiled adolescent. Why do you give him the time of day? — Adso of Melk (@PalimpsestMan) April 17, 2018

I don't have much more time with him before he's sent away to the camps. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) April 17, 2018

Ha!