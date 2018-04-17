ThinkProgress “justice editor” Ian Millhiser isn’t the kind of guy to learn from his mistakes. Which sucks for him, because today, once again, he forgot to check himself before he wrecked himself.

As Twitchy told you earlier, Neil Gorsuch joined his liberal SCOTUS colleagues and cast the deciding vote in a decision regarding an illegal immigrant facing deportation.

But let Millhiser be clear:

Who’s not familiar with Gorsuch’s record, Ian?

Almost!

Apparently since Millhiser already had one foot in the grave he’d been digging for himself, he figured he’d double down:

This. Effing. Guy.

He’s quite the intellectual gymnast, that’s for sure.

Ha!

