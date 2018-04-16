Ana Navarro has had an epiphany, you guys, and she’s not sure if you’re all ready for it:

Nice of you to catch up to the rest of us, Ana.

Trending

To be fair, maybe it’s hard to recognize obnoxious self-righteousness in other people when you’re blinded by your own obnoxious self-righteousness.

Apparently not.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Ana NavarroJames Comey