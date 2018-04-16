Ana Navarro has had an epiphany, you guys, and she’s not sure if you’re all ready for it:

Maybe it's just me…the more I hear from @comey, the more conflicted I feel. I want to believe him that this is all about loyalty to country and inviolable respect for the truth. But damn, the guy has a big ego, is selectively inconsistent. I find him obnoxiously self-righteous. — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) April 16, 2018

Nice of you to catch up to the rest of us, Ana.

🙋‍♀️ It’s not just you. — gayle (@SadSadGayle) April 16, 2018

It’s not just you. — Jessica Webster (@A2Jess) April 16, 2018

I agree with you, Ana. I didn't like the reference to DT's hands/hair because it made him look petty. I don't want him to be petty. I want him to be consistently protecting our democracy with nothing but facts and a true moral compass. — Jean Jeanie (@BeanieJeanatjax) April 16, 2018

It’s not just you. Comey is self-serving, sanctimonious egotist who has Trump-Obama levels of narcissism. https://t.co/on95xWUKvx — Jack in the East (@talkradio200) April 16, 2018

We agree on something! No, you're correct. He's like Trump, but in a more refined manner. They're both self-righteous jerks that only care about themselves. https://t.co/SeTxAqXS4H — Mary #FlyTheW (@mchastain81) April 16, 2018

To be fair, maybe it’s hard to recognize obnoxious self-righteousness in other people when you’re blinded by your own obnoxious self-righteousness.

You have never seen a segment of you on CNN have you? — Mujahed Kobbe (@Moj_kobe) April 16, 2018

Apparently not.