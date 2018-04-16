Since Trump took office, lefty feminists have been shrieking about America basically becoming “The Handmaid’s Tale” come to life. But this might make it more difficult for them to make the case that that would be a bad thing:

More from IO9:

In a promotional email, Lunya announced that the latest color for its “washable silk set” is named after Offred from The Handmaid’s Tale, a character played by Elisabeth Moss, who was kidnapped and forced into sexual slavery so she could produce a child for Fred and Serena Joy Waterford, played by Joseph Fiennes and Yvonne Strahovski. Like the model pictured above, Offred too dons red—not to feel sexy, but because she’s a Handmaid who serves the Republic of Gilead and needs to be easily identified as property.

It’s disconcerting, to say the least, equating women’s lingerie with a show about subjugation and rape. When io9 asked whether Lunya thought it was acceptable to name some of its sleepwear after Offred, given the horrors her character has been through (and will likely continue to endure into the second season), the company told us they did it to honor her.

“We’re big fans of the show here at Lunya and named the color after Elisabeth Moss’s journey as ‘Offred,’” a spokesperson told io9. “We’re with the resistance!”