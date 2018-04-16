Mary Katharine Ham is pretty used to dealing with trolls by now, but it never gets old watching her slay them. Because she’s turned it into an art form.

Take this jackass, for example. He definitely thought he’d showed her with this nasty swipe:

@mkhammer Did u really play a hooker on Soprano's. Actually the hooker looks better than u a fake news CNN with ur big teeth! pic.twitter.com/oU64roJAEO — Vietvet (@JMAU73) April 16, 2018

Ham was unfazed, and fired back with her trademark class and humor:

No, I played Tony. https://t.co/imzqSz1HKF — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) April 16, 2018

And that’s why she’s the best.

Badda bing — New Party (@RDSUK) April 16, 2018

jeez @mkhammer keeping your sense of humour like a boss. pic.twitter.com/lLGKuGD9yX — Kathy McAndrew (@KathyMcAndrew) April 16, 2018

Hahaha. I love you @mkhammer …… — Kelly Kovach (@kelly_kov) April 16, 2018

Love. Her.

Vietvet, your insults are no match against the Hammer. pic.twitter.com/L8VVCj9HFq — Jeremy Mullins (@JanTerriRocks) April 16, 2018

Guess he didn’t get the memo, because he’s still shooting blanks:

@mkhammer Ur the idiot! Being on fake news CNN spouting lies and spinning stories of which u know nothing about. U leave urself open for criticism and if u are responding u are not ignoring. No better than the other "political anal ist" on CNN! — Vietvet (@JMAU73) April 16, 2018

“Anal ist.” See what he did there?

He also took issue with Ham’s pinned tweet:

A quick PSA. If you engage w me on Twitter, you are doing so in a public forum. As such, other people may also respond to you even if I don’t QT you (which I’m also free to do). Please don’t whine when it happens. Twitter, how does it work? — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) February 25, 2018

Can't take uh? I kind of thought u were the sensitive type? U want to be a TV personality but u can't take criticism. Pretty typical of most libs! If u don't agree then ur wrong and we will protest! https://t.co/mIln4ET0Sc — Vietvet (@JMAU73) April 16, 2018

Dude. Move on. Mary Katharine has.

Smile if you were preempted for a bit! 📺 https://t.co/8BPW0oCQn9 pic.twitter.com/wboInAXQiM — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) April 16, 2018

Smile if you just pwned a troll without breaking a sweat!