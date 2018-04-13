Oh, this is just adorable:
David Gregory on Scooter Libby Pardon: This is Trump Saying 'The Rule of Law Doesn't Matter' (VIDEO) https://t.co/7Ech3REXg2 pic.twitter.com/3XId5AqxcB
— Mediaite (@Mediaite) April 13, 2018
Mediaite’s Joe DePaolo prefaces Gregory’s remarks with this:
CNN’s David Gregory isn’t known for his hot takes. But on Friday, he delivered an absolute scorcher.
Oh, it was a scorcher, all right. So scorching, in fact, that Gregory burned himself.
Correction: Scofflaw Gun Criminal David Gregory https://t.co/SU6lK5CDCC
— Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) April 13, 2018
Oh, so DC should have prosecuted Gregory on the gun/ammo charge, then? https://t.co/Yn4reirToC
— Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) April 13, 2018
Guess “the rule of law” only matters when it’s convenient for David Gregory.
I'm sure I can go back and find when David Gregory said Bill Clinton decided the rule of law didn't matter after he pardoned Marc Rich. I'm sure he was consistent. Got to be here somewhere. https://t.co/LvAKajZdCb via @mediaite
— Duane Patterson (@Radioblogger) April 13, 2018