Oh, this is just adorable:

David Gregory on Scooter Libby Pardon: This is Trump Saying 'The Rule of Law Doesn't Matter' (VIDEO) https://t.co/7Ech3REXg2 pic.twitter.com/3XId5AqxcB — Mediaite (@Mediaite) April 13, 2018

Mediaite’s Joe DePaolo prefaces Gregory’s remarks with this:

CNN’s David Gregory isn’t known for his hot takes. But on Friday, he delivered an absolute scorcher.

Oh, it was a scorcher, all right. So scorching, in fact, that Gregory burned himself.

Correction: Scofflaw Gun Criminal David Gregory https://t.co/SU6lK5CDCC — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) April 13, 2018

Oh, so DC should have prosecuted Gregory on the gun/ammo charge, then? https://t.co/Yn4reirToC — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) April 13, 2018

Guess “the rule of law” only matters when it’s convenient for David Gregory.