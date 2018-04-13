Oh, this is just adorable:

Mediaite’s Joe DePaolo prefaces Gregory’s remarks with this:

CNN’s David Gregory isn’t known for his hot takes. But on Friday, he delivered an absolute scorcher.

Oh, it was a scorcher, all right. So scorching, in fact, that Gregory burned himself.

Trending

Guess “the rule of law” only matters when it’s convenient for David Gregory.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: David GregoryDonald TrumplawpardonScooter Libby