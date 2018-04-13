We know Valerie Plame was a pretty integral part of the whole Scooter Libby thing, but that doesn’t mean anybody should listen to her:
Valerie Plame tells me, if he pardons Scooter Libby, @POTUS is sending "damaging message to our democracy" –> https://t.co/sMGUL2KHDM
— Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) April 13, 2018
Has she seriously not learned to stay out of, well, everything?
On a scale of zero to “America's Jews Are Driving America's Wars,” just how damaging? https://t.co/HkrMjncT65
— T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) April 13, 2018
Oh, snap.
— EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) April 13, 2018
— Matthew Dempster (@dempstermd) April 13, 2018
Well played, indeed.
very cool to have a noted anti-Semite back in the news without anyone asking her about said anti-Semitism
— T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) April 13, 2018
If by “cool,” you mean “predictable,” then yes. Totally cool.
