We know Valerie Plame was a pretty integral part of the whole Scooter Libby thing, but that doesn’t mean anybody should listen to her:

Valerie Plame tells me, if he pardons Scooter Libby, @POTUS is sending "damaging message to our democracy" –> https://t.co/sMGUL2KHDM — Hallie Jackson (@HallieJackson) April 13, 2018

Has she seriously not learned to stay out of, well, everything?

On a scale of zero to “America's Jews Are Driving America's Wars,” just how damaging? https://t.co/HkrMjncT65 — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) April 13, 2018

Oh, snap.

Well played, indeed.

very cool to have a noted anti-Semite back in the news without anyone asking her about said anti-Semitism — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) April 13, 2018

If by “cool,” you mean “predictable,” then yes. Totally cool.

***

Related:

THEIR RULES! Will Michael Ian Black punch his anti-Semitic ‘friend’ Valerie Plame Wilson in the face?

‘Give me a f*cking break’! Who buys Valerie Plame Wilson’s BS excuse for anti-Semitic post?

‘Problematic AF.’ Cam Edwards BLASTS Valerie Plame’s ‘weak ass’ excuse for anti-Semitic post

‘Happy Rosh Hashanah’! Jake Tapper solidly smacks anti-Semite Valerie Plame Wilson

Can’t stop digging! Valerie Plame Wilson just made herself look EVEN WORSE

Valerie Plame apologizes AGAIN, admits failed to read other anti-Semitic articles she shared