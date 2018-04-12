As Twitchy told you, MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace revealed this morning that her woke six-year-old was very concerned that Donald Trump is responsible for Mike Brzezinski looking so “worried” on “Morning Joe.” If you think that never actually happened, you’re not alone. But in the interest of fairness, Iowahawk has proposed a scenario in which Wallace’s story is totally plausible:

I can believe this happened if @morning_joe was Spongebob Squarepants, @morning_mika was Sandy Cheeks and @realDonaldTrump was Planktonhttps://t.co/g39OKciamQ — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) April 12, 2018

Ha!

Whoa if true. — Winston Smith (@Ajah1551) April 12, 2018

We hope Iowahawk’s version is true, actually. Because making your kid watch “Morning Joe” instead of Spongebob? We’re pretty sure that constitutes cruel and unusual punishment.