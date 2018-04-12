Well, this isn’t totally creepy or messed-up or anything:
Both @SenatorCantwell & @PattyMurray weigh in on #Sinclair controversy, asking for FCC investigation pic.twitter.com/z8yzqYQTEE
— Jim Brunner (@Jim_Brunner) April 12, 2018
What. The. Hell.
They’re concerned with whether or not journalism is objective. So they’re having the FCC investigate? Is this a joke?
Free press is integral to a free society… so they’re having the free press investigated by the federal government. 🤷🏼♂️ https://t.co/Yhhc2TjU8P
— (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) April 12, 2018
So the Government CAN be used as a weapon against the Press according to these Democrats? Wow, that is great to know. @Liz_Wheeler @scrowder @BuckSexton @benshapiro
— C K (@CK13697976) April 12, 2018
Yeah. Great.
Totalitarianism, here we come!
— LivestockComplacency (@lvstckcmplcncy) April 12, 2018
Pray to the good lord above this backfires on them 100 times over.
— Anthony Bauman (@AnthonyBauman5) April 12, 2018
Well, for what it’s worth, Ajit Pai wasn’t having any of it:
Ajit Pai rejects "chilling" Democratic request for FCC investigation into Sinclair https://t.co/4Uuqr6KpoH pic.twitter.com/gyDj0FMMIV
— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) April 12, 2018
He did it politely, of course:
@jasonrantz Here’s Mr. Pai’s response. pic.twitter.com/dmzypSdcCu
— Tony Lima (@TonyLimaPOL) April 12, 2018
A much more polite response than the middle fingers they deserve.