They’re concerned with whether or not journalism is objective. So they’re having the FCC investigate? Is this a joke? Free press is integral to a free society… so they’re having the free press investigated by the federal government. 🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/Yhhc2TjU8P — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) April 12, 2018

So the Government CAN be used as a weapon against the Press according to these Democrats? Wow, that is great to know. @Liz_Wheeler @scrowder @BuckSexton @benshapiro — C K (@CK13697976) April 12, 2018

Totalitarianism, here we come! — LivestockComplacency (@lvstckcmplcncy) April 12, 2018

Pray to the good lord above this backfires on them 100 times over. — Anthony Bauman (@AnthonyBauman5) April 12, 2018

Well, for what it’s worth, Ajit Pai wasn’t having any of it:

Ajit Pai rejects "chilling" Democratic request for FCC investigation into Sinclair https://t.co/4Uuqr6KpoH pic.twitter.com/gyDj0FMMIV — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) April 12, 2018

He did it politely, of course:

A much more polite response than the middle fingers they deserve.