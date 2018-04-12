Are we having fun yet?

Honestly, some days it is worth waking up. https://t.co/9LOaZi33wt — Michael (@torriangray) April 12, 2018

We wouldn’t mind going back to sleep for a few years, to be quite honest. Donald Trump’s doorman has spoken out about that payment he allegedly received from the National Enquirer’s parent company to keep quiet about something Trump had supposedly done:

#BREAKING: Ex-doorman: I wasn’t allowed to criticize Trump’s housekeeper because she had a child with Trump https://t.co/RG6fBNydgN pic.twitter.com/aoUfTEd9MY — The Hill (@thehill) April 12, 2018

NEW: Trump doorman Dino Sajudin releases statement: "I was instructed not to criticize President Trump's former housekeeper due to a prior relationship she had with President Trump which produced a child.” (via @soniamoghe) pic.twitter.com/DYipY5DaY2 — MJ Lee (@mj_lee) April 12, 2018

We know we’re supposed to be shocked by this and treat it like it’s some major revelation, but can anyone honestly say that if this proves to be true, they’d actually be surprised? Trump hasn’t exactly made a secret of his, um, appreciation of women who aren’t his wife.

The sad thing is, if this bears out, it tells us nothing about Trump we didn't know before America elected him. https://t.co/Fon2PUIUvd — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) April 12, 2018

With Trump, what you see is what you get. The jury’s still out on whether or not that’s true about the doorman:

"He’s infamous for making up stories," Nikki Benfatto said of her former husband Dino Sajudin. "He’s seen the chupacabra. He’s seen bigfoot. One of our friends who passed away, he saw him too, walking down the street." https://t.co/hwfBqKvf7G — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) April 12, 2018

This is shaping up to be pretty messy.

In other words, just politics as usual.

Look, good chance Trump banged his housekeeper. Not sure about a love child resulting from it. And now the doorman's ex-wife is saying the dude lies. AND… more importantly. This is all based on people who are National Enquirer sources. IOW, wake me up when you have something — RBe (@RBPundit) April 12, 2018

Didn’t we just say we wanted to go back to sleep?

I wouldn't be shocked if the doorman's lying. I wouldn't be shocked if he's telling the truth. I'm still glad I never voted for him or the other New York Democrat running. ¯_(ツ)_/¯ https://t.co/Smrjj6TFDF — Alo Konsen (@OhioCoastie) April 12, 2018

Something to keep in mind as this story develops:

I feel genuinely awful for whoever's life is about to change forever because of a parentage they had no control over. — Matt Ford (@fordm) April 12, 2018

***

