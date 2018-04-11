Seth MacFarlane has a message for all the people concerned about where their tax dollars are going:

I’m always amazed at how many people I know who complain about taxpayer dollars funding welfare for the poor, yet are either silent or ignorant when it comes to the vastly larger sums pumped into corporate welfare. Get informed before you get mad. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) April 10, 2018

Maybe MacFarlane should follow his own advice:

Totally agreed. Let's start with government giveaways to Hollywood. https://t.co/IL3GxyPIju — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) April 11, 2018

Ooooof.