If anyone needs Democratic Rep. Keith Ellison, he’ll just be over there, beclowning himself in epic fashion:

Ellison to Mulvaney on his frosted office windows: "Who even knows what you're doing in there." — Alan Rappeport (@arappeport) April 11, 2018

Mick Mulvaney touts himself as Mr. Transparency. But today when I showed him this picture, he admitted it was his office at CFPB and that he’d had the glass walls in the building frosted like this. How is that transparent? pic.twitter.com/XJjJYvVQSG — Rep. Keith Ellison (@keithellison) April 11, 2018

We know, right? If only Mulvaney’s windows were as transparent as Ellison … we see through all the surface stuff right into his stupid core.

But guess what: It gets even better:

Credit where it’s due: When Ellison shoots for the moon, he really shoots for it.

Wow you totally owned mulvaney. Those frosted windows are scary pic.twitter.com/OuXOn8mOb3 — Ryan (@alwaysonoffense) April 11, 2018

I know right! To make it worse he doesn't even look like this! pic.twitter.com/v8vs9AsL5F — Dadayup (@Dadbyup) April 11, 2018

FFS.

Oh. My. God — NRA Member Shane 🇺🇸 (@RealShaneHudson) April 11, 2018

Wait is this serious? Like an actual, serious tweet? — Zach Keene (@Zarcher12) April 11, 2018

Party of science can't figure out the difference between actual transparency and figurative transparency. pic.twitter.com/c2YB65FJkt — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) April 11, 2018

How are you an elected official? https://t.co/Ks8FjZxzEB — Heather Champion (@winningatmylife) April 11, 2018

Dude, you're completely nuts. I can't believe anyone would vote for you. Only someone more than slightly unhinged would waste his time writing this tweet. Even by Twitter standards, this is beyond dumb. — Justin T. Haskins (@JustinTHaskins) April 11, 2018

There are plenty of substantive reasons to bag on Mulvaney. And I’m happy to do so at length and in language that makes my grandma swat at me. But, c’mon, to relate simple office privacy with a lack of transparency is cheap theatrics and unnecessary. #RiseAbove — Evidence Monkey (@evidencemonkey) April 11, 2018

You’re kidding rights? This is what you do all day? — Buckeyes Forever (@Buckeye4America) April 11, 2018

Nice work if you can get it.

Are you high? — Amy Oh (@AmyOhMG) April 11, 2018

You should save your bong rips for after you tweet. — Ron Barker (@wrongnowshutup2) April 11, 2018

Dude do you work for the Onion now? — Mary Quite Contray 🌸🇺🇸 (@oldkyshine) April 11, 2018

He’d never fit in there. He’s too much even for them.

He’s … Keith Ellison.

Meet Rep. Keith Ellison, a member of Congress whose every office wall is made of clear glass. No, just kidding, of course. His offices have walls. Those who live in (non) glass houses shouldn't throw stones. https://t.co/JFgCsH5UQ9 — Adam White (@adamjwhitedc) April 11, 2018

Okay that last one has tears rolling down my face. — Deus Ex Mushina (@MushKat) April 11, 2018

I think we’re being pranked by every politician on Twitter— both GOP and Dem — as they compete to see can who can score the dumbest take. https://t.co/YFwBdUMWZ1 — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) April 11, 2018

Lord help us.