When Rand Paul found out that Lisa Page and Peter Strzok still have Top Secret security clearance at the FBI, he was pretty pissed:
BREAKING: FBI admits that @realDonaldTrump haters still have Top Secret security clearances which allows them to access sensitive private information! pic.twitter.com/T5rxuzekyk
— Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 11, 2018
Obama’s former NatSec spokesman Tommy Vietor was pissed, too, but not about Page and Strzok; he was pissed at Paul. And he told him so — in his trademark classy style, of course:
Your are a shameless hack and an idiot. Stop attacking public servants. Start doing a better job not getting beat up by your neighbor.
— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) April 11, 2018
It’s possible to disagree with Paul without looking like a complete jackass. Unfortunately, Tommy doesn’t know how to do that.
"Stop attacking public servants, you, you… *public servant*!"
"AND DO A BETTER JOB OF NOT GETTING ATTACKED" https://t.co/rqfk1MrsjJ
— Justin Walton (@JustinRWalton) April 11, 2018
“Start doing a better job not getting beat up by your neighbor.” pic.twitter.com/cKt61IOGKj
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 11, 2018
“Hey Rand Paul, why don’t you go learn some Karate or something.”
:: high fives ::
— Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 11, 2018
This effing guy.
The joke is that Paul was subject to an attack that left him in the hospital with multiple fractured ribs https://t.co/xvnvWYLcZx
— Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) April 11, 2018
Some joke.
What the hell dude?
— Marcus Chin (@marcusachin) April 11, 2018
This is not one of your better tweets, Tommy.
— Accidental Buddhist (@legaleasensuch) April 11, 2018
Not a smart tweet on your part.
— A.B. Sak (@ABSaks) April 11, 2018
Not a good look, Tommy.
— Kensington Slate (@SlateKensington) April 11, 2018
This tweet is downright Trump-ian!
You people wonder why we want a divorce…
— spongeworthy (@spongeworthy2) April 11, 2018
Tommy, dude, I can only imagine what you wrote to @SteveScalise:
“Start doing a better job not getting shot at by your baseball game attendees.”
— SlightStrider (@slightstrider) April 11, 2018
Hey Tommy, in addition to being an idiot, you are also a P.O.S.
— David (@DavidWerwie) April 11, 2018
***
Update:
Deleted, but not forgotten:
Sorry, Tommy, but you can’t memory-hole your being human garbage.
Is it cool for a former Obama national security spokesman to taunt a senator about getting attacked, or nah? The internet is forever, @TVietor08.
Also, if you’re going to call someone else an idiot, you may want to spell “you’re” correctly when doing so. pic.twitter.com/vE4zwsGAPW
— James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) April 11, 2018
***
Update:
Vietor is totes sorry, you guys:
You’re right. Classless comment by me. Deleted it and apologized.
— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) April 11, 2018
Yeah, here’s the apology:
I shouldn't have made fun of you getting assaulted by your neighbor. It was classless and I apologize. But I do think it's hackish and pathetic that you continue to attack these officials for purely partisan reasons. Stop doing Trump's bidding.
— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) April 11, 2018
If only Tommy hadn’t shown himself to be chronically classless, we might actually believe he’s genuinely somewhat sorry. Too bad classless is just how he rolls.
shorter apology: "I'm sorry, you jerk" pic.twitter.com/OvfpPMWsai
— Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) April 11, 2018