When Rand Paul found out that Lisa Page and Peter Strzok still have Top Secret security clearance at the FBI, he was pretty pissed:

BREAKING: FBI admits that @realDonaldTrump haters still have Top Secret security clearances which allows them to access sensitive private information! pic.twitter.com/T5rxuzekyk — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) April 11, 2018

Obama’s former NatSec spokesman Tommy Vietor was pissed, too, but not about Page and Strzok; he was pissed at Paul. And he told him so — in his trademark classy style, of course:

Your are a shameless hack and an idiot. Stop attacking public servants. Start doing a better job not getting beat up by your neighbor. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) April 11, 2018

It’s possible to disagree with Paul without looking like a complete jackass. Unfortunately, Tommy doesn’t know how to do that.

"Stop attacking public servants, you, you… *public servant*!" "AND DO A BETTER JOB OF NOT GETTING ATTACKED" https://t.co/rqfk1MrsjJ — Justin Walton (@JustinRWalton) April 11, 2018

“Start doing a better job not getting beat up by your neighbor.” pic.twitter.com/cKt61IOGKj — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 11, 2018

“Hey Rand Paul, why don’t you go learn some Karate or something.” :: high fives :: — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) April 11, 2018

This effing guy.

The joke is that Paul was subject to an attack that left him in the hospital with multiple fractured ribs https://t.co/xvnvWYLcZx — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) April 11, 2018

Some joke.

What the hell dude? — Marcus Chin (@marcusachin) April 11, 2018

This is not one of your better tweets, Tommy. — Accidental Buddhist (@legaleasensuch) April 11, 2018

Not a smart tweet on your part. — A.B. Sak (@ABSaks) April 11, 2018

Not a good look, Tommy. — Kensington Slate (@SlateKensington) April 11, 2018

This tweet is downright Trump-ian! You people wonder why we want a divorce… — spongeworthy (@spongeworthy2) April 11, 2018

Tommy, dude, I can only imagine what you wrote to @SteveScalise: “Start doing a better job not getting shot at by your baseball game attendees.” — SlightStrider (@slightstrider) April 11, 2018

Hey Tommy, in addition to being an idiot, you are also a P.O.S. — David (@DavidWerwie) April 11, 2018

***

Update:

Deleted, but not forgotten:

Sorry, Tommy, but you can’t memory-hole your being human garbage.

Is it cool for a former Obama national security spokesman to taunt a senator about getting attacked, or nah? The internet is forever, @TVietor08. Also, if you’re going to call someone else an idiot, you may want to spell “you’re” correctly when doing so. pic.twitter.com/vE4zwsGAPW — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) April 11, 2018

***

Update:

Vietor is totes sorry, you guys:

You’re right. Classless comment by me. Deleted it and apologized. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) April 11, 2018

Yeah, here’s the apology:

I shouldn't have made fun of you getting assaulted by your neighbor. It was classless and I apologize. But I do think it's hackish and pathetic that you continue to attack these officials for purely partisan reasons. Stop doing Trump's bidding. — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) April 11, 2018

If only Tommy hadn’t shown himself to be chronically classless, we might actually believe he’s genuinely somewhat sorry. Too bad classless is just how he rolls.