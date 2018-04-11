When Rand Paul found out that Lisa Page and Peter Strzok still have Top Secret security clearance at the FBI, he was pretty pissed:

Obama’s former NatSec spokesman Tommy Vietor was pissed, too, but not about Page and Strzok; he was pissed at Paul. And he told him so — in his trademark classy style, of course:

It’s possible to disagree with Paul without looking like a complete jackass. Unfortunately, Tommy doesn’t know how to do that.

Trending

This effing guy.

Some joke.

***

Update:

Deleted, but not forgotten:

Sorry, Tommy, but you can’t memory-hole your being human garbage.

***

Update:

Vietor is totes sorry, you guys:

Yeah, here’s the apology:

If only Tommy hadn’t shown himself to be chronically classless, we might actually believe he’s genuinely somewhat sorry. Too bad classless is just how he rolls.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Rand PaulTommy Vietor