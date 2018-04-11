Great news, everybody! Penn State is focusing all its energy on solving real, important problems.
Just kidding! They’re doing this:
.@PSUHOMECOMING Court eliminates gendered titles of "king" and "queen" https://t.co/SdDholxl3N
— The Daily Collegian (@DailyCollegian) April 10, 2018
Welp.
Please…you’re joking right?!?#whatsnext
— Hunter (@CatfishHunter02) April 10, 2018
Nope:
So Penn State has officially eliminated the offensive gendered titles of "Homecoming King and Queen". pic.twitter.com/824JV9FFNB
— Far Left Watch (@FarLeftWatch) April 11, 2018
Full statement from Penn State:https://t.co/sFpXbWa8ut
— Far Left Watch (@FarLeftWatch) April 11, 2018
Geez Louise.
Can I still rape young boys in the showers?
— Paul Bove (@pbove1) April 11, 2018
They should have been worried about banning child molestation instead of this.
— Jessica Rivet (@jessmarietevnan) April 11, 2018
Hey now. Priorities!
Homecoming courts in college are stupid to begin with. This is something nearly no one on campus cares about.
— Don Quick-Oats (@DonQuickOatz) April 11, 2018
Then they will be made to care. That’s how social justice works, after all!
— Honeybee 🐝 (@00honeybee) April 11, 2018
How silly. #PennState
— Robert Moore (@RailroadMoose) April 11, 2018
Liberals ruin everything, part 7893 https://t.co/A6pfoQhCHZ
— rockmom (@rockmom) April 11, 2018
Leftists ruin everything for everyone https://t.co/opqWIGPAI7
— Full Semi-Auto Mel (@Mellecon) April 11, 2018
Works every time it’s tried.