Hunter Pollack’s sister Meadow was among those murdered by Nikolas Cruz at Stoneman Douglas High School in February. Since his sister’s death, Pollack has been working along with his father Andrew and other Parkland victims’ parents toward a goal of preventing future school shootings. But despite his effort to move forward, he still hasn’t forgotten about all the mistakes that led to his sister’s death. On Monday night, he called out just one of the agencies who failed to do their job:

He makes an excellent point. Michael Cohen may be shady as hell, but he didn’t murder 17 people in cold blood. It really does seem like the FBI’s priorities are sorely in need of revisiting — and fixing.

