Donald Trump has been ramping up his beefs with the FBI and DOJ on Twitter:

Lawmakers of the House Judiciary Committee are angrily accusing the Department of Justice of missing the Thursday Deadline for turning over UNREDACTED Documents relating to FISA abuse, FBI, Comey, Lynch, McCabe, Clinton Emails and much more. Slow walking – what is going on? BAD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

What does the Department of Justice and FBI have to hide? Why aren’t they giving the strongly requested documents (unredacted) to the HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE? Stalling, but for what reason? Not looking good! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 7, 2018

“The FBI closed the case on Hillary, which was a rigged investigation. They exonerated her even before they ever interviewed her, they never even put her under oath…..” and much more. So true Jesse! @WattersWorld — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 8, 2018

A TOTAL WITCH HUNT!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 10, 2018

Not that Trump is listening, but this morning, author Brad Thor went to bat for the FBI and DOJ:

For the record: the FBI & DOJ hire men and women based on merit and competence. They investigate and prosecute people of the same/opposite political affiliation on a daily basis. They are professionals. pic.twitter.com/Cv9KehIQrP — Brad Thor (@BradThor) April 10, 2018

The level of conspiracy that Trump is suggesting in all his #WitchHunt tweets/remarks would be absolutely unprecedented in human history. — Brad Thor (@BradThor) April 10, 2018

The idea that with each new development, as more FBI agents, Federal judges and magistrates are added, that they are "all corrupt and out to get Trump" is preposterous. — Brad Thor (@BradThor) April 10, 2018

Trump may not be paying attention to Thor, but Sebastian Gorka sure is. Gorka took Thor to task for defending two of Trump’s favorite targets:

Are you personally vouching for the integrity of McCabe, Sztrok, and Page? This isn’t about the institutions @BradThor. It’s about the 7th floor. https://t.co/2ThISBCOa7 — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) April 10, 2018

But Thor wasn’t letting Gorka put words into his mouth:

Nope. Nor am I vouching for Flynn, Manafort, Gates, or Papadopoulos. I can separate individual behavior from an overall organization. https://t.co/o1kwzVKEHB — Brad Thor (@BradThor) April 10, 2018

Not according to your tweets which clearly state all FBI & DOJ employees are honorable & unimpeachable. That is an ABSURD statement. Forget illegal FISA warrants and subversive text messages, I presume you remember Robert Hanssen? Here’s a reminder:https://t.co/9B2xTFugqe https://t.co/TfGUQDDcUk — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) April 10, 2018

My Tweet that the FBI/DOJ hires competent men and women of merit who daily investigate/prosecute people of same/opposite politics, stands. They are professionals. Full stop. https://t.co/1VUgatkSys — Brad Thor (@BradThor) April 10, 2018

P.S. Just like presidential administrations – some bad apples still manage to get hired. https://t.co/1VUgatkSys — Brad Thor (@BradThor) April 10, 2018

There is a reason we are a Republic, based on laws, rather than a Democracy, based on the easily enflamed passions of the masses. — Brad Thor (@BradThor) April 10, 2018

Truth.

So you DO personally vouch for McCabe, Stzrok, et al. Look forward to your taking the stand in federal court as their character witness. That won’t be a fictional novel. https://t.co/YlTVI06Wlr — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) April 10, 2018

Seb – for such an intelligent guy, this is a really, really dumb Tweet. https://t.co/yMwhzeRsbo — Brad Thor (@BradThor) April 10, 2018

Neither the priesthood, nor presidential administrations get hiring 100% right either. But you keep doing you… https://t.co/yMwhzeRsbo — Brad Thor (@BradThor) April 10, 2018

That’s Gorka’s problem: He keeps doing him. Picking fights that he can’t see through to the end.

.@SebGorka – if you're not going to have an honest debate – please find someone else's time to waste. pic.twitter.com/vkONu1uaw1 — Brad Thor (@BradThor) April 10, 2018

Ouch.