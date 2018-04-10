Donald Trump has been ramping up his beefs with the FBI and DOJ on Twitter:

Not that Trump is listening, but this morning, author Brad Thor went to bat for the FBI and DOJ:

Trump may not be paying attention to Thor, but Sebastian Gorka sure is. Gorka took Thor to task for defending two of Trump’s favorite targets:

But Thor wasn’t letting Gorka put words into his mouth:

Truth.

That’s Gorka’s problem: He keeps doing him. Picking fights that he can’t see through to the end.

Ouch.

