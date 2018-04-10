As Twitchy told you yesterday, CNN reported that David Hogg has decided to outrun any further college rejections by taking a gap year so he can fully devote his time to political causes:

David Hogg, one of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School's most visible student activists, will postpone his first year of college to devote time to political causes https://t.co/Wlmf1MKSBB pic.twitter.com/ZEL25AB7IP — CNN (@CNN) April 9, 2018

Really great of CNN to cover that. Truly. But Kyle Kashuv is wondering if he might have a word. Or, better yet, a write-up:

I'll be staying in MSD next year so I can complete high-school. Write it up, CNN? https://t.co/RXg3kM92iX — Kyle Kashuv (@KyleKashuv) April 9, 2018

Before he announced he was putting his college aspirations on hold, Hogg vowed to drop out of his senior year of high school until commonsense (whatever the hell that means) gun reform is passed. A lot of Hogg’s classmates, like Kashuv, are opting not to follow in his footsteps and instead complete their high school educations. Where is CNN’s breathless coverage of them?

