Awesome news from our friend Guy Benson:

Absolutely THRILLED to announce the upcoming debut of ‘Benson & Harf’ on @foxnewsradio! Our nationally-syndicated program will air weeknights from 6-8pm ET, starting May 7th. Stay tuned for much more! Meanwhile, here’s the @FoxNews press release: https://t.co/55jcn99kxV pic.twitter.com/mhVMgmgAs7 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 10, 2018

I had the privilege of working w/ the late, great Tony Snow — a beloved @FoxNews alum — at the WH, and Marie feels a special spokesperson kinship w/ him. We are delighted that #BensonAndHarf’s flagship studio will be named…the Tony Snow Radio Studio! https://t.co/55jcn99kxV pic.twitter.com/enkuxzTwxp — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) April 10, 2018

More from the Fox News press release:

FOX News Radio (FNR) will debut Benson and Harfon Monday, May 7th, announced Jay Wallace, President of News. Co-hosted by FOX News Channel (FNC) contributor Guy Benson and FNC analyst Marie Harf, the program will air weekdays from 6-8PM/ET. Based in FNR’s newly named Tony Snow Radio Studio in Washington, DC, Benson and Harf will focus on the latest headlines emanating from the nation’s capital. They will be joined each night by expert guests to discuss the news of the day and engage in powerful debate, providing fast-paced, thoughtful discourse on relevant stories pertaining to politics, media and culture.

Not sure if Benson will be able to bend Harf toward the conservative light, but we can’t wait to find out!

