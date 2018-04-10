Awesome news from our friend Guy Benson:

More from the Fox News press release:

FOX News Radio (FNR) will debut Benson and Harfon Monday, May 7th, announced Jay Wallace, President of News. Co-hosted by FOX News Channel (FNC) contributor Guy Benson and FNC analyst Marie Harf, the program will air weekdays from 6-8PM/ET.

Based in FNR’s newly named Tony Snow Radio Studio in Washington, DC, Benson and Harf will focus on the latest headlines emanating from the nation’s capital. They will be joined each night by expert guests to discuss the news of the day and engage in powerful debate, providing fast-paced, thoughtful discourse on relevant stories pertaining to politics, media and culture.

Not sure if Benson will be able to bend Harf toward the conservative light, but we can’t wait to find out!

