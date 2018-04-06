Wounded Warrior J.R. Salzman has noticed a trend among some of his fellow veterans: a decidedly pro-gun-control trend.

On Wednesday, NRA TV’s Cam Edwards politely called out Michael Ian Black for his “reminder” that the NRA is “a terrorist organization”:

Liberal Marine vet Will Fischer responded to Edwards’ tweet by defending Black’s smear against the NRA:

Trending

And that really rubbed Salzman the wrong way. He set out to set Fischer straight — and he did not mince words:

Ooooof.

***

Related:

OUCH! Wounded Warrior J.R. Salzman soundly SHREDS ‘Billy Badass’ gun control tweet [pics]

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: gun controlJ.R. SalzmanNRA