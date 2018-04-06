As Twitchy told you, Jill Filipovic attempted to cast renewed interest in Chappaquiddick as evidence that Democrats — unlike Republicans — have “evolved” on women since Ted Kennedy roamed the Senate.

Yeah … about that:

That was just three years ago. Maybe Jill should have a talk with Barack Obama, since he doesn’t seem to have evolved quite as much as she thought.

