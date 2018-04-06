As Twitchy told you, Jill Filipovic attempted to cast renewed interest in Chappaquiddick as evidence that Democrats — unlike Republicans — have “evolved” on women since Ted Kennedy roamed the Senate.
Yeah … about that:
“What if we carried ourselves more like Ted Kennedy? What if we worked to follow his example a little bit harder?”
President Obama, March 30, 2015 https://t.co/HlW6M8xWK9
— neontaster 🚟 (@neontaster) April 6, 2018
That was just three years ago. Maybe Jill should have a talk with Barack Obama, since he doesn’t seem to have evolved quite as much as she thought.
Perfect response. Well played, sir.
— TakesAPotemkin (@IggyBeeBop) April 6, 2018