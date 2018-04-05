This afternoon, a reporter asked Donald Trump about his lawyer Michael Cohen’s payment to porn star Stormy Daniels:

JUST IN: President Trump says he did not know about $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels, and tells reporters they would have to ask his attorney, Michael Cohen, why the payment was made, and adds that he does not know where Cohen obtained the money for the payment. — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 5, 2018

Reporter: "Mr. President, did you know about the $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels?" President Trump: "No." pic.twitter.com/wHTR7o5lqB — NBC News (@NBCNews) April 5, 2018

Well, there you have it. Maybe.

We believe you donald 😂😂😂😂😂👇 Also elvis is still alive, he is living with big foot in the woods. pic.twitter.com/z8GPt3r1MW — kamalky laureano🎨 (@kamalkylaureano) April 5, 2018

Well that's proof enough. I believe him now. — Scott Wag (@MrWag001) April 5, 2018

Of all the women accusing Trump, Cohen pays this one $130,000… out of his own f'ing pocket… without ever bringing it up to Trump? #hogwash https://t.co/0gSOlMWwJ2 — Brad Thor (@BradThor) April 5, 2018

Trump lives for two things: people who compliment him + people who fight for him. Cohen borrowed $130,000 to "protect" Trump and never brought it up? No way. https://t.co/tRQnIA2jXf — Brad Thor (@BradThor) April 5, 2018

Meanwhile:

JUST IN: Stormy Daniels' lawyer fires back: We’re eager to test the "truthfulness of Mr. Trump’s feigned lack of knowledge" https://t.co/hF0rxF83V2 pic.twitter.com/ae9DdQqh9o — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) April 5, 2018

From the Washington Examiner:

The lawyer of adult film star Stormy Daniels, who has been involved in a legal battle with President Trump over an alleged extramarital affair, said he was eager to test Trump’s “truthfulness” when he told reporters he was unaware of the $130,000 payment made by his lawyer to Daniels in exchange for her silence on the matter. “We very much look forward to testing the truthfulness of Mr. Trump’s feigned lack of knowledge concerning the $130k payment as stated on Air Force One. As history teaches us, it is one thing to deceive the press and quite another to do so under oath. #searchforthetruth #basta,” Michael Avenatti said in a tweet Thursday afternoon.

Either way, the truth usually has a way of coming out. Guess we’ll just have to stay tuned to find out if it came out today.