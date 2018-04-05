This afternoon, a reporter asked Donald Trump about his lawyer Michael Cohen’s payment to porn star Stormy Daniels:

Well, there you have it. Maybe.

Trending

Meanwhile:

From the Washington Examiner:

The lawyer of adult film star Stormy Daniels, who has been involved in a legal battle with President Trump over an alleged extramarital affair, said he was eager to test Trump’s “truthfulness” when he told reporters he was unaware of the $130,000 payment made by his lawyer to Daniels in exchange for her silence on the matter.

“We very much look forward to testing the truthfulness of Mr. Trump’s feigned lack of knowledge concerning the $130k payment as stated on Air Force One. As history teaches us, it is one thing to deceive the press and quite another to do so under oath. #searchforthetruth #basta,” Michael Avenatti said in a tweet Thursday afternoon.

Either way, the truth usually has a way of coming out. Guess we’ll just have to stay tuned to find out if it came out today.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Donald TrumpMichael CohenStormy Daniels