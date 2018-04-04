Today, on the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s death, GOP Sen. Tim Scott paid tribute to the Civil Rights icon:

Today let us celebrate the amazing legacy of a giant among men, a trailblazer who devoted his life to spreading the true meaning of unity, peace, and the relentless pursuit of brighter days. #MLK50 — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) April 4, 2018

Dr. King helped to show us that the insurmountable power of love has the ability to conquer all evil. #MLK50 — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) April 4, 2018

Fifty years after his death, his words continue to inspire us to push forward and defy all obstacles. ‘If you can’t fly, run. If you can’t run, walk. If you can’t walk, crawl, but by all means, keep moving.' #MLK50 — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) April 4, 2018

It would be impossible to put into words the depth of the impact he had and continues to have on so many people, so I will leave you with a story. #MLK50 — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) April 4, 2018

My grandfather was born in 1921 in South Carolina, a very different time for race relations in our country. He left school in the 3rd grade to pick cotton, was forced to use a different water fountain, and had to use a certain side of the street. #MLK50 — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) April 4, 2018

He lived through Dr. King’s remarkable rise and personally saw the incredible influence he had on spreading equality. In one generation, our family went from cotton to Congress. #MLK50 — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) April 4, 2018

My family’s story is a reflection of Dr. King’s determination and shows the progress he helped achieve. #MLK50 — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) April 4, 2018

While there is still much work to do, we live in a far different place from the 1960’s and that is something we should celebrate and rejoice. #MLK50 — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) April 4, 2018

Dr. King should inspire us all and give us peace in knowing that the ‘promised land’ is possible and we will get there together as the American family. #MLK50 pic.twitter.com/DTg09Aa1E9 — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) April 4, 2018

But some people weren’t so much inspired to come together and make Dr. King’s dream a reality as they were to spew bile at Sen. Scott:

He would probably be embarrassed by you…#MLK50 — Beverly Shields (@bcshields3) April 4, 2018

Empty words from a empty suit… you are #Complicit. — Chris Doyle (@cdoyle222) April 4, 2018

The President stands in stark contrast to Dr. King, and you are standing with the President, tone deaf to all your grandfather endured. — Alt Mark Sanford (@UniteUsAII) April 4, 2018

You're working hard to suppress the voices of the poor/of color with your war on women's health, tax cuts for the rich, and continued silence on dotard-in-chief.#MLK50 — Charmaine White (@humble2890) April 4, 2018

Words are nothing w/o action. Look at your surroundings and who you align yourself with. — Rozenia J. Wilson (@teannarose6) April 4, 2018

As an observer who appreciates Kings legacy,believe that your tribute rings hollow as you sir align yourself with a party and a president who epitomizes everything King fought against.Knowing what you know,it's sick. — garth white🇯🇲🇨🇦 (@higla1) April 4, 2018

No, what’s sick is belittling what Dr. King meant to Sen. Scott just because Sen. Scott happens to be a conservative. Shame on these people.