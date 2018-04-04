Today, on the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s death, GOP Sen. Tim Scott paid tribute to the Civil Rights icon:

But some people weren’t so much inspired to come together and make Dr. King’s dream a reality as they were to spew bile at Sen. Scott:

No, what’s sick is belittling what Dr. King meant to Sen. Scott just because Sen. Scott happens to be a conservative. Shame on these people.

