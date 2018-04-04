Ignorance is nothing to be proud of. Unfortunately, Touré seems to have missed that memo. Because more than a month and a half after the Parkland shooting, after everything we know, he actually retweeted this yesterday:
Four sheriff’s deputies hid during Florida school shooting https://t.co/55tb78rqg1 pic.twitter.com/4N2dXLKbtq
— New York Post (@nypost) February 23, 2018
With this observation:
What was that bs about good guys with guns = problem solved? https://t.co/HlEeGEgqdI
— Touré (@Toure) April 3, 2018
Speaking of B.S.:
Deputies who hide are not "good guys."
They're cowards.
Do you really need this explained to you? https://t.co/T4Ot39Cpni
— RBe (@RBPundit) April 3, 2018
Evidently.
You might want to rethink this one
— Kid in the Hall™️ (@Eradicator_NYC) April 3, 2018
Still stands. A good guy with a gun would have gone in.
— Dave B. (@SavageTaggart) April 3, 2018
I think it’s obvious they were not good guys.
— Diana Morrison (@GrandmaD62) April 3, 2018
Cowards aren’t good guys.
— David Tafoya (@RealDavidTafoya) April 3, 2018
So hiding while kids are being shot makes you a good guy in your view?
— AE John (@Mars_Volta719) April 3, 2018
There is a difference between a good guy with a gun and a coward with a gun.
— Gene Ryals (@genenevada) April 3, 2018
It's astonishing to me how willing you are to make a complete ass of yourself. These were not "good guys with guns." These were cowards.
— Greg (@Super_Gregory_) April 3, 2018
They're not "good guys with the guns" hiding outside.
You appear not to have any critical thinking skills at all.
— ☘️ Brian 🐝 🐝 (@applecharlie5) April 3, 2018
Pssst – real quick: good guys don’t hide. Carry on.
— dubs (@mrbigdubya) April 3, 2018
Amazing that you think cops unwilling to protect the innocent is an argument for the innocent to be disarmed.
— Michael Nonas (@aikidokainwy) April 3, 2018
Standing by while children die…what about these "men" is good? If they are going to hide at a time like this, why DO they have guns? Why do they even exist?
— Toaster witha Bumper (@ImaCarNow) April 3, 2018
If your definition of “good guy” involves hiding while children are slaughtered you’re doing it wrong.
— David Walsh, Jr. (@jeffersonianguy) April 3, 2018
Now do the Maryland school shooting and how that ended.
— JWF (@JammieWF) April 3, 2018
They're not good guys. Let me know if you need help with your other problems. https://t.co/sUJgkLBx6l
— Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) April 3, 2018
That’s a very generous offer, but we’re pretty sure Touré is way beyond help at this point.
Toure continues to prove he’s wrong. About everything!
— John Fletcher (@fletch563) April 3, 2018