Ignorance is nothing to be proud of. Unfortunately, Touré seems to have missed that memo. Because more than a month and a half after the Parkland shooting, after everything we know, he actually retweeted this yesterday:

Four sheriff’s deputies hid during Florida school shooting https://t.co/55tb78rqg1 pic.twitter.com/4N2dXLKbtq — New York Post (@nypost) February 23, 2018

With this observation:

What was that bs about good guys with guns = problem solved? https://t.co/HlEeGEgqdI — Touré (@Toure) April 3, 2018

Speaking of B.S.:

Deputies who hide are not "good guys." They're cowards. Do you really need this explained to you? https://t.co/T4Ot39Cpni — RBe (@RBPundit) April 3, 2018

Evidently.

You might want to rethink this one — Kid in the Hall™️ (@Eradicator_NYC) April 3, 2018

Still stands. A good guy with a gun would have gone in. — Dave B. (@SavageTaggart) April 3, 2018

I think it’s obvious they were not good guys. — Diana Morrison (@GrandmaD62) April 3, 2018

Cowards aren’t good guys. — David Tafoya (@RealDavidTafoya) April 3, 2018

So hiding while kids are being shot makes you a good guy in your view? — AE John (@Mars_Volta719) April 3, 2018

There is a difference between a good guy with a gun and a coward with a gun. — Gene Ryals (@genenevada) April 3, 2018

It's astonishing to me how willing you are to make a complete ass of yourself. These were not "good guys with guns." These were cowards. — Greg (@Super_Gregory_) April 3, 2018

They're not "good guys with the guns" hiding outside.

You appear not to have any critical thinking skills at all. — ☘️ Brian 🐝 🐝 (@applecharlie5) April 3, 2018

Pssst – real quick: good guys don’t hide. Carry on. — dubs (@mrbigdubya) April 3, 2018

Amazing that you think cops unwilling to protect the innocent is an argument for the innocent to be disarmed. — Michael Nonas (@aikidokainwy) April 3, 2018

Standing by while children die…what about these "men" is good? If they are going to hide at a time like this, why DO they have guns? Why do they even exist? — Toaster witha Bumper (@ImaCarNow) April 3, 2018

If your definition of “good guy” involves hiding while children are slaughtered you’re doing it wrong. — David Walsh, Jr. (@jeffersonianguy) April 3, 2018

Now do the Maryland school shooting and how that ended. — JWF (@JammieWF) April 3, 2018

They're not good guys. Let me know if you need help with your other problems. https://t.co/sUJgkLBx6l — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) April 3, 2018

That’s a very generous offer, but we’re pretty sure Touré is way beyond help at this point.