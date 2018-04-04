This morning, Stoneman Douglas gun control activist Cameron Kasky wanted to inspire his legions of fans on Twitter with a quote from “one of the most influential people in American history”:

Really, dude?

He also doesn’t seem to be familiar with Alexander Hamilton’s position with regard to the right to bear arms. Hate to break it to you, Cameron, but Hamilton supported it. Passionately. And Hamilton’s influence will outlast all of us — even Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Tags: cameron kaskyHamiltonLin-Manuel Miranda