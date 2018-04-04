This morning, Stoneman Douglas gun control activist Cameron Kasky wanted to inspire his legions of fans on Twitter with a quote from “one of the most influential people in American history”:

Good morning. Here are some words from one of the most influential people in American history about the show where he played one of the most influential people in American history. My fellow student activists- the founding fathers weren’t a bunch of 60 year-old elected officials pic.twitter.com/HqfyRawXtd — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) April 4, 2018

Really, dude?

LOL he thinks Lin Manuel Miranda is "one of the most influential people in American history" https://t.co/U4jEaWFKhA — Storm Paglia (@storm_paglia) April 4, 2018

He also doesn’t seem to be familiar with Alexander Hamilton’s position with regard to the right to bear arms. Hate to break it to you, Cameron, but Hamilton supported it. Passionately. And Hamilton’s influence will outlast all of us — even Lin-Manuel Miranda.