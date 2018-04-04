Nancy Pelosi is So Very, Very Bad at This, Part 387742:

Because the “crumbs” optics weren’t bad enough.

“One of our complaints about what they did with the tax bill is they did it in the dark of night with the speed of light,” Pelosi said.

Pretty rich coming from Mrs. We-Have-To-Pass-the-Bill-So-That-You-Can-Find-Out-What-Is-In It.

Pelosi then declared that Democrats will win back the House in 2018, and after they do, they will work with Republicans to create a new tax bill.

“We’ll sit down at the table and say … what would be a tax bill that creates growth, that creates good paying jobs as it reduces the deficit?” Pelosi said. “It’s not about chipping at this piece or that piece, it’s about a comprehensive look at what our tax policy should be for the future.”

And apparently what the tax policy should be, according to Democrats, is taking still more money from the middle class. Definitely run on that platform, guys!

Have fun with that!

