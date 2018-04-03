Earlier today, National Review published a post by Jonah Goldberg and Ramesh Ponnuru defending conservative criticism of Donald Trump.

"Conservative Criticism of Trump Is Not Deluded"

A thoughtful piece by @JonahNRO and @RameshPonnuru.

But I'd ask my conservative friends to face up to the ways in which mainstream conservatism contributed to #Trump's rise. He's not an accident.https://t.co/obfrwTnAQr — EJ Dionne (@EJDionne) April 3, 2018

Thanks.

That’s fine and I agree (and have been). But I think liberals should also think about how they invited the backlash that Trump rode. There’s plenty of blame across the ideological spectrum. https://t.co/XtcYlUU1UI — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) April 3, 2018

Nobody asked ThinkProgress’ Ian Millhiser what he thought of Goldberg and Ponnuru’s piece, but that didn’t stop him from weighing in from waaaaay out in Left field:

I'm fascinated by this thread of extortion in conservative rhetoric — "give us our assault rifles and let us refuse to serve gay people or else the entire country gets it!" https://t.co/SbEoVqd7yA — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) April 3, 2018

Huh?

I’m fascinated by your bizarre misreading of my point. But not that fascinated. https://t.co/PzIBLN4NF4 — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) April 3, 2018

We know it’s a given that Millhiser will say something stupid and incoherent, but seriously … this sounds like it was pulled out of Mike Huckabee’s colon.

and you pretty much just made @JonahNRO's point. Any disagreement in policy is immediately met by the Left with ad hominem exaggeration mocking the right for their guns and Bibles. Yeah, those are folks we can reason with — mcbob (@mcbob) April 3, 2018

There's no extortion involved, son. https://t.co/20S7lAgeNK — Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) April 3, 2018

The constitution trumps your feelings, buddy. — Wish Casting (@wishcasting) April 3, 2018