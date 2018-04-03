Earlier today, National Review published a post by Jonah Goldberg and Ramesh Ponnuru defending conservative criticism of Donald Trump.
"Conservative Criticism of Trump Is Not Deluded"
A thoughtful piece by @JonahNRO and @RameshPonnuru.
But I'd ask my conservative friends to face up to the ways in which mainstream conservatism contributed to #Trump's rise. He's not an accident.https://t.co/obfrwTnAQr
— EJ Dionne (@EJDionne) April 3, 2018
Thanks.
That’s fine and I agree (and have been). But I think liberals should also think about how they invited the backlash that Trump rode. There’s plenty of blame across the ideological spectrum. https://t.co/XtcYlUU1UI
— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) April 3, 2018
Nobody asked ThinkProgress’ Ian Millhiser what he thought of Goldberg and Ponnuru’s piece, but that didn’t stop him from weighing in from waaaaay out in Left field:
I'm fascinated by this thread of extortion in conservative rhetoric — "give us our assault rifles and let us refuse to serve gay people or else the entire country gets it!" https://t.co/SbEoVqd7yA
— Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) April 3, 2018
Huh?
I’m fascinated by your bizarre misreading of my point. But not that fascinated. https://t.co/PzIBLN4NF4
— Jonah Goldberg (@JonahNRO) April 3, 2018
We know it’s a given that Millhiser will say something stupid and incoherent, but seriously … this sounds like it was pulled out of Mike Huckabee’s colon.
and you pretty much just made @JonahNRO's point. Any disagreement in policy is immediately met by the Left with ad hominem exaggeration mocking the right for their guns and Bibles.
Yeah, those are folks we can reason with
— mcbob (@mcbob) April 3, 2018
There's no extortion involved, son. https://t.co/20S7lAgeNK
— Jim Treacher is a dumb pseudonym (@jtLOL) April 3, 2018
