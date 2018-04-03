Earlier today, National Review published a post by Jonah Goldberg and Ramesh Ponnuru defending conservative criticism of Donald Trump.

Nobody asked ThinkProgress’ Ian Millhiser what he thought of Goldberg and Ponnuru’s piece, but that didn’t stop him from weighing in from waaaaay out in Left field:

Huh?

We know it’s a given that Millhiser will say something stupid and incoherent, but seriously … this sounds like it was pulled out of Mike Huckabee’s colon.

