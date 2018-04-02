We already knew that Lauren Duca has a gaping hole where her heart is supposed to be. But even bearing that in mind, sometimes, she still manages to impress us with her capacity to hate.

Paul Ryan marked Easter yesterday with a beautiful message:

On this Easter Sunday, we reflect on a story of redemption and pray for all those around the world experiencing hard times. May the promise of Jesus’s Resurrection bring them hope. pic.twitter.com/eOTAWvDvWa — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) April 1, 2018

And Lauren Duca marked Easter with this:

Jesus would have hated you. https://t.co/2P4iDdX6DJ — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) April 1, 2018

It takes a special kind of moral and spiritual bankruptcy to come up with something like that.

850 retweets. This level of hate is bad for a person's health, their soul (assuming they have one). #SMH #NoH8 pic.twitter.com/ZGQNCx7Ho4 — Sister Toldjah 🤔 (@sistertoldjah) April 2, 2018

I’m no Paul Ryan fan. However, this type of comment only goes to fuel hatred and weaken your viewpoint. @RichardChizmar — Glenn Mayer (@GlennMayer3) April 2, 2018

What a horrible thing to say. — Jill (@11MyJam) April 2, 2018

No. You need help. — Nestor (@NestorRedux) April 2, 2018

Or, put another way: