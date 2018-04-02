We already knew that Lauren Duca has a gaping hole where her heart is supposed to be. But even bearing that in mind, sometimes, she still manages to impress us with her capacity to hate.

Paul Ryan marked Easter yesterday with a beautiful message:

And Lauren Duca marked Easter with this:

It takes a special kind of moral and spiritual bankruptcy to come up with something like that.

Or, put another way:

