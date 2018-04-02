Over the weekend, the HuffPost shined a glaring spotlight on the biggest problem with the White House’s intern program:

The Trump White House's intern program is not a shining example of diversity. https://t.co/5cfxtnFYAU — HuffPost (@HuffPost) March 31, 2018

The Trump White House's intern program is not a shining example of diversity. https://t.co/GG27xScVrb — HuffPost (@HuffPost) April 1, 2018

How fitting that they posted that again on April 1, because it’s a total joke coming from them. Case in point:

Did they honestly think we’d forget about that?

The interns are more diverse because they have both men and women. — realpeace (@QVJ91) April 1, 2018

True story!

***

Related:

‘Notice anything’? Oh dear: This HuffPo editorial meeting is HIGHLY problematic [photo]