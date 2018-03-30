Well, this tweet from Shannon Watts certainly isn’t disturbing or anything:

“Oppose us at your own peril”?

Is that a threat, Shannon? Because it kinda sounds like one …

To be fair, Watts doesn’t have her sights set exclusively on Ingraham and gun safety opponents, whatever the hell those are. She’s also making sure that advertisers are on high alert:

What a lovely gal she is.

You’ve gotta love Watts telling gun control proponents not to let anyone intimidate or silence them, given that that’s exactly what she’s trying to do to gun rights advocates and advertisers who don’t bend to her will. Sound familiar?

She and David Hogg are two peas in a pod: Both bullies, and both mind-numbingly ignorant when it comes to gun safety.

