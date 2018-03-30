Well, this tweet from Shannon Watts certainly isn’t disturbing or anything:

Dear Laura Ingraham and pundits who oppose gun safety: Public opinion is not on your side. Oppose us at your own peril. — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 29, 2018

“Oppose us at your own peril”?

At her own "peril"? Really? — cps (@ROMANREB) March 29, 2018

Is that a threat, Shannon? Because it kinda sounds like one …

You making a threat???? — Melissa (@STLCRAZYGAL) March 29, 2018

Sounds like a threat. — Ryan Zukowski (@YNWA12990) March 29, 2018

Wow, this seriously sounds like another threat. Yeah, I'll certainly unite with this lunacy…not! — Proud Female Veteran 👠 (@desertdancer52) March 29, 2018

There's something "uncomfortable" about being a big voice to threaten people…I don't like it. — KJ Howard (@KA9NYA) March 29, 2018

To be fair, Watts doesn’t have her sights set exclusively on Ingraham and gun safety opponents, whatever the hell those are. She’s also making sure that advertisers are on high alert:

Dear companies: Public opinion on gun safety requires you to do more than just pull advertising when pundits misbehave. Be as outraged by lax gun laws that endanger your customers and employees as you are other civil rights injustices. Be proactive or sacrifice profits. — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 29, 2018

What a lovely gal she is.

Dear Americans who support gun safety: You are the majority. Your activism matters. Don’t let anyone intimidate or silence you, and don’t tolerate those who try to. We are the boss of lawmakers and businesses. Keep acting like it. — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 29, 2018

You’ve gotta love Watts telling gun control proponents not to let anyone intimidate or silence them, given that that’s exactly what she’s trying to do to gun rights advocates and advertisers who don’t bend to her will. Sound familiar?

Dear Shannon Watts and those of your ilk:

"Oppose us at your own peril" sounds like the words of a bully to me. — Rich B (@richb59again) March 29, 2018

Peril? haha You sound like a bully. — Webb (@cobra429jet) March 29, 2018

She and David Hogg are two peas in a pod: Both bullies, and both mind-numbingly ignorant when it comes to gun safety.

"Oppose gun safety"? No, NRA helped a lot more than you did when it comes to gun safety and responsible gun ownership. What we oppose is your unconstitutional "gun controls". — Derek Li (@derek1ee) March 29, 2018