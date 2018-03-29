Sandra Bernhard is reprising her role as Nancy on the “Roseanne” reboot, but she’s apparently looking for a way to bite the hand that feeds her:

Here’s the video, via the Washington Examiner:

In case you couldn’t stomach the whole thing, here are the choicest bits:

“I think it’s being either under the thumb of your husband or, for the election, it was being so offended by Hillary Clinton and Bill Clinton’s legacy that you turned on her,” Bernhard explained to MSNBC’s Ari Melber on Wednesday.

Berhard also said some women may see Clinton as threatening because she’s educated and they don’t have “the luxury of being able to think for themselves.”

“A lot of women have compromised, given in, gotten married, raised their kids and not had the luxury of being able to think for themselves,” she said. “And when you sacrifice that in your life and you say I don’t think I’m going to lean on somebody else financially that means you’ve got to get up every day and go work. I am not saying that none of these women work. Of course they do. But you also — there’s just those little gradations of how you look at other women and the sort of feeling you have of inadequacy.”

Sound familiar?

So have we.

Way to feminism, Sandra!

***

