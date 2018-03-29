As Twitchy told you last night, Donald Trump announced that he was giving VA Secretary David Shulkin the boot and replacing him with White House physician Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson. Yes, we said “White House physician.” But apparently the New York Times just couldn’t pass up the opportunity to make it look like Trump was doing a friend a personal favor, because here’s the headline they went with:

“Trumps doctor”? He’s been the White House doc for years before Trump. The New York Times just can’t stop itself pic.twitter.com/DinhAAkMYL — John Stossel (@JohnStossel) March 29, 2018

An admiral in the U.S. Navy, Jackson practiced medicine as part of the American military effort in Iraq before President George W. Bush brought him to the White House. He became the top White House doctor under President Obama in 2013.

John Stossel’s right: They really can’t stop.

