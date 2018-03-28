On today’s episode of “You Couldn’t Make This Up If You Tried,” Susan Rice switches careers:

More from the Hollywood Reporter:

“We are delighted to welcome Ambassador Rice to the Netflix board,” said Netflix co-founder and CEO Reed Hastings. “For decades, she has tackled difficult, complex global issues with intelligence, integrity and insight and we look forward to benefiting from her experience and wisdom.”

“I am thrilled to be joining the board of directors of Netflix, a cutting-edge company whose leadership, high-quality productions, and unique culture I deeply admire,” said Ambassador Rice.

You guys. You guys.

Trending

It makes total sense if you think about it:

Fingers crossed!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: board of directorsNetflixSusan Ricevideo