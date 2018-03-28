On today’s episode of “You Couldn’t Make This Up If You Tried,” Susan Rice switches careers:

More from the Hollywood Reporter:

“We are delighted to welcome Ambassador Rice to the Netflix board,” said Netflix co-founder and CEO Reed Hastings. “For decades, she has tackled difficult, complex global issues with intelligence, integrity and insight and we look forward to benefiting from her experience and wisdom.” “I am thrilled to be joining the board of directors of Netflix, a cutting-edge company whose leadership, high-quality productions, and unique culture I deeply admire,” said Ambassador Rice.

You guys. You guys.

LOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOL — Xcraft262 (@Xcraft226) March 28, 2018

Of course she is — AK (@NyackTrader) March 28, 2018

It makes total sense if you think about it:

Criticize YouTube videos in office, cash out to Netflix https://t.co/mw5Dw1OSAa — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) March 28, 2018

Hopefully she can figure out ahead of time which movie will be responsible for terrorist attacks https://t.co/HDztxEdfPa — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) March 28, 2018

Fingers crossed!