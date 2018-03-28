Women have it really rough in this country. Democratic Rep. Grace Meng wants to change that. Yesterday, she took over the Democrats’ Twitter account to explain how:

Whew! Thank goodness!

Trending

No, but see, it is. It’s the most important economic justice issue of our time!

WHY CAN’T YOU PEOPLE UNDERSTAND THAT?

Gittin’ ‘r done.

Nice work as usual, Dems.

Just like they screw up everything else.

Parting evergreen observation:

***

Related:

Tampon justice in our time draws closer with proposed New York legislation

Representative asks Secretary of State John Kerry to look around for tampon money

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Democratsfeminine hygieneGrace Mengpadsperiod-shamingperiodstampons