Women have it really rough in this country. Democratic Rep. Grace Meng wants to change that. Yesterday, she took over the Democrats’ Twitter account to explain how:

Hi Twitter — @Grace4NY here. I'm a DNC Vice Chair, and in the spirit of #WomensHistoryMonth, I'm taking over @TheDemocrats Twitter today to talk about why access to feminine hygiene products is an important economic justice issue. – @Grace4NY — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) March 27, 2018

Women deserve equal access to our economy, not punishment for their gender. That's why I've been working with my fellow women to fight for more access to tampons, pads, and the full range of menstrual products since 2015. – @Grace4NY — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) March 27, 2018

I've introduced legislation to make these products more affordable — because leveling the playing field and stopping period-shaming give women, especially low-income women, a better chance to succeed in our economy. – @Grace4NY https://t.co/QUoOF2kMJm — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) March 27, 2018

Whew! Thank goodness!

So, @Grace4NY – where in America are women unable to access tampons and other feminine hygiene products? — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) March 28, 2018

They're literally available at every convenience store in America. But you do you. — High Capacity Mark 🥓🥓 (@mcasil2016) March 28, 2018

Trying to figure out where there's an "access issue" to feminine hygiene products. Hint: There isn't. So widely available you can even find them at the dollar store. 🙄 https://t.co/GfHYmVm9xo — Sister Toldjah 🤔 (@sistertoldjah) March 28, 2018

Have you tried CVS or Walgreens? They have entire aisles for female hygiene products. Also: Supermarkets, Target, WalMart. https://t.co/cW2qhB0Bul — JWF (@JammieWF) March 28, 2018

Stop! You can find many of these items at your local dollar store. This "issue" is not an issue at all! https://t.co/sJ2vfpd6i6 — Sister Toldjah 🤔 (@sistertoldjah) March 28, 2018

No, but see, it is. It’s the most important economic justice issue of our time!

Buying tampons is now an "economic justice" issue. https://t.co/cW2qhB0Bul — JWF (@JammieWF) March 28, 2018

WHY CAN’T YOU PEOPLE UNDERSTAND THAT?

I didn't realize this was an issue probably because it isn't. — conservative lady (@suzanne_weimer) March 28, 2018

No, it's not — d (@teamwarmsocks) March 28, 2018

Hahahahahahahahahaha! This thread is hilarious! Excellent parody! I love it! https://t.co/NjJBzaDWWL — Colonel Assault Mom (@colonel_potter) March 28, 2018

Democrats will not rest until the plague of gun violence has been swept from our schools and oh they’re talking about mandating cheap tampons https://t.co/EHJYOvNl4h — I'm a M'Fin Pickle in a Top Hat (@sunnyright) March 28, 2018

Gittin’ ‘r done.

How does one trivialize the importance of women's contributions to civilization? By complaining about access to products any woman can walk into Walgreen's and buy with money she earned. https://t.co/roNsCDiGVo — Mo Mo (@molratty) March 28, 2018

Nice work as usual, Dems.

They're gonna screw up the midterms, aren't they? https://t.co/SRD8LZ3r5e — jon gabriel (@exjon) March 28, 2018

Just like they screw up everything else.

Hard to believe people say Democrats are completely out of touch with reality. https://t.co/gUlKOKbIe9 — JWF (@JammieWF) March 28, 2018

Parting evergreen observation:

All Democrats have to do is not be insane. And they can't do it. https://t.co/vQw5MqRaCM — Jesse Kelly® (@JesseKellyDC) March 28, 2018

