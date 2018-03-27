Well, guys. Here we are.

This … was inevitable:

Heineken has pulled an ad with the tagline "Sometimes lighter is better" after critics slammed it as racist. https://t.co/2GMAsQ7Ykm pic.twitter.com/B6kHLCkat2

This is not a drill:

The clip came under fire on social media. Hip-hop star Chance The Rapper called it “terribly racist” on Twitter on Sunday evening and other users agreed with him.

“What idiots do they have approving this ad? Fire that person,” tweeted Helen Ehrenhofer, who identifies herself as a former communications manager.

Heineken (HEINY) responded late Monday by pulling the ad from TV and the internet.

“While we feel the ad is referencing our Heineken Light beer, and that light beer is better than other high-calorie options — we missed the mark, are taking the feedback to heart and will use this to influence future campaigns,” said Heineken USA spokesman Bjorn Trowery.