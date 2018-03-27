The gun-grabbing Left are wetting themselves with ecstasy over former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens’ op-ed calling for the Second Amendment to be repealed. The icing on the cake? The sweet-ass graphic that accompanies it:

John Paul Stevens: Repealing the Second Amendment would move Saturday’s marchers closer to their objective than any other possible reform https://t.co/6USnyIMMDq — NYT Opinion (@nytopinion) March 27, 2018

And TIME’s deputy director of news Alex Fitzpatrick, for one, is pretty blown away by it:

The simple power of this illustration/caption combo is astounding. pic.twitter.com/XJV4yIAPKV — Alex Fitzpatrick (@AlexJamesFitz) March 27, 2018

Wow. Such powerful. Much astounding.

Or not.

See, the first one is an entirely mechanical device and the second is… an entirely mechanical device? Compared to most things in modern life, we're not looking at a quantum leap in technology here. https://t.co/KnPIriX84M — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) March 27, 2018

Ooh ooh let's also compare airplanes, drones, and computers of the same time period. Things change. — geoffers 🇳🇴🇩🇪🇮🇪 (@geekaybe) March 27, 2018

OMG bro this is ASTOUNDING pic.twitter.com/N2BbMEOWR0 — Zach Hanover (@zhanover) March 27, 2018

I am ASTOUNDED at this MODERN ASSAULT STYLE SLICED BREAD pic.twitter.com/FnDRwqaJw1 — Zach Hanover (@zhanover) March 27, 2018

Dude do you see this modern assault knife. Astounding pic.twitter.com/CMBmXwLTbp — Zach Hanover (@zhanover) March 27, 2018

DUDE this is ASTOUNDING do you see these MODERN ASSAULT BULLETS pic.twitter.com/zxWvP4254v — Zach Hanover (@zhanover) March 27, 2018

Of all the Left’s asinine cases against the Second Amendment, the “but muskets!” one ranks near the top.

“The simple power of this illustration…” Oh look->technology changed but our #1A isn’t affected->nor should #2A Unless you want to go back to quill and ink wells. 🤷🏼‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/wlY69JmkLd — HICKORY (@claydirtman) March 27, 2018

He said, using a technology that did not exist in the 18th Century to express his Constitutionally protected right of Free Speech. — Victor Tango Kilo (@GenghisKhet) March 27, 2018

The simple power of this tweet is astoundingly….stupid. — Jasen Flint (@JasenFlint) March 27, 2018

***

Related:

Piers Morgan: Bob Costas is ‘100 percent right’; Second Amendment was written with muskets in mind

Midler mentions muskets, still meddling in gun control debate

‘Killing Kennedy’ actor sure to make Piers Morgan proud: Second Amendment written for muskets