The gun-grabbing Left are wetting themselves with ecstasy over former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens’ op-ed calling for the Second Amendment to be repealed. The icing on the cake? The sweet-ass graphic that accompanies it:

And TIME’s deputy director of news Alex Fitzpatrick, for one, is pretty blown away by it:

Wow. Such powerful. Much astounding.

Or not.

Of all the Left’s asinine cases against the Second Amendment, the “but muskets!” one ranks near the top.

