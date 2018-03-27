As Twitchy told you earlier, former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens penned an op-ed for the New York Times calling for the Second Amendment to be repealed. But nobody wants to take away our guns or anything!

Ah, not so fast, Jeff B. Joy Reid’s got some news for you:

Boy, she sure showed Jeff! Or … not:

Honestly, she’s not really worth the time. But YOLO:

A correction? From Joy Reid? Fat chance. The best you can hope for is smug stupidity. Fortunately, she’s got plenty of that to go around.

Jeff Kasky, father of Stoneman Douglas gun control activist Cameron Kasky, gently advised Joy Reid against “trying to educate these people”:

Which is actually good advice, considering Joy’s stunning ignorance and lack of self-awareness. Her response to Kasky suggests she’s not fit to educate anybody:

Did she … did she really … ?

Bless her heart.

Well, when she name-dropped him in a tweet last year, it didn’t have a positive connotation …

Awkward.

Amazing. Just amazing.

