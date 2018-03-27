As Twitchy told you earlier, former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens penned an op-ed for the New York Times calling for the Second Amendment to be repealed. But nobody wants to take away our guns or anything!

> "we don't want to take your guns away from you haha stop being so paranoid" > "Repeal The Second Amendment" trends on twitter after a former liberal supreme court justice advocates exactly that — Jeff B. (@EsotericCD) March 27, 2018

Ah, not so fast, Jeff B. Joy Reid’s got some news for you:

Stevens was a conservative Republican nominated by Richard Nixon’s former vice president, Gerald Ford. https://t.co/2C3dgjzuDl — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) March 27, 2018

Boy, she sure showed Jeff! Or … not:

Should I even bother to respond to this? pic.twitter.com/wphSluUYGx — Jeff B. (@EsotericCD) March 27, 2018

Honestly, she’s not really worth the time. But YOLO:

Deeply amused at all the people who think they're super-smart by pointing out to me that John Paul Stevens was appointed by a republican, as if that makes him a conservative in any way. — Jeff B. (@EsotericCD) March 27, 2018

John Paul Stevens has at all times been to the left of the ideological median of the court and for most of his tenure was the most liberal justice on the court *by far*, much more liberal than even Ginsburg. Here, is a handy chart: pic.twitter.com/CVtgG0C924 — Jeff B. (@EsotericCD) March 27, 2018

Also, Stevens was known to be a judicial liberal when he was appointed, as well. You make the mistake of forgetting that the GOP, just like Dems, had both liberal and conservative wings in the '70s. Nixon/Ford were both from that wing. — Jeff B. (@EsotericCD) March 27, 2018

I am trying to explain this patiently and accurately to you in the hopes that it will spur a correction. Do note that not one single expert on SCOTUS matters would disagree with me. Stevens was *always* a core member of the Court's liberal bloc. — Jeff B. (@EsotericCD) March 27, 2018

A correction? From Joy Reid? Fat chance. The best you can hope for is smug stupidity. Fortunately, she’s got plenty of that to go around.

Jeff Kasky, father of Stoneman Douglas gun control activist Cameron Kasky, gently advised Joy Reid against “trying to educate these people”:

Joy, trying to educate these people is a non-starter. — Jeff Kasky (@JeffKasky) March 27, 2018

Which is actually good advice, considering Joy’s stunning ignorance and lack of self-awareness. Her response to Kasky suggests she’s not fit to educate anybody:

I’m a bit like Don Quixote, I’m afraid LOL. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) March 27, 2018

Did she … did she really … ?

Delusions of grandeur?

Detached from reality? — Capitalics (@Capitalics) March 27, 2018

If by that you mean, tilting at imaginary windmills, then yes you are quite quixotic. — jbee193 (@jbee193) March 27, 2018

Bless her heart.

I…I can't even. I am at a loss for words. pic.twitter.com/KAS12ir5gd — Jeff B. (@EsotericCD) March 27, 2018

I'd love to hear her tell me what she thinks Don Quixote is about.🤔 — SAM (@TheIntegralTree) March 27, 2018

Well, when she name-dropped him in a tweet last year, it didn’t have a positive connotation …

Absolutely correct. I mean the Don Quixote quest by Trumpists for her missing emails IS Russiagate! — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) September 11, 2017

Awkward.

I can’t remember much from school but I even remember don Q… — Jason Shout (@JaySchout) March 27, 2018

Joy Reid once again proving that Joy Reid is an idiot. — EducatédHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) March 27, 2018

progressivism is increasingly embracing proud ignorance — Just Karl (@justkarl) March 27, 2018

Amazing. Just amazing.