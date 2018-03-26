If Cynthia Nixon wants to prove to New York voters that she’s more than just a New York City celebrity, she’s gonna have to do a lot better than this:

More from the New York Post:

“Her celebrity is based on absolutely nothing other than New York City. ‘Sex and the City’ was New York City,” said Judith Hunter, chair of the Livingston County Democrats. “New York is an incredibly diverse state and we need to be convinced that any candidate understands and respects how diverse it is.” “She’s going to be looked at as another Hollywood, Manhattanite type,” said Jeff Shipley, who heads up the Seneca County Chamber of Commerce in Waterloo. “It’s a very different world between New York City and suburban Rochester or Syracuse. That’s going to be anyone’s sticking point.” … “She’s an unknown person here,” said Venice Ervin, president of the Utica and Oneida County NAACP. “She needs to start making some visits. Then we can hear her out.” Nixon’s campaign strategist Rebecca Katz responded that “Cynthia is no stranger to upstate,” pointing out she stayed at a Skaneateles bed and breakfast last month.

Heh. But seriously. This isn’t exactly going to win over skeptics.

